Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone Bring A Taste Of Bollywood To The Oscars

Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone are possibly the most well known Bollywood actresses to have crossed over to Hollywood films and television, garnering celebrity status in American pop culture. It’s not surprising then that the two Indian actresses are drawing generous attention with their attendance at Academy Awards pre-parties and their plans to attend the Oscars. Already, Priyanka and Deepika have made their marks at this year’s celebrations with stunning outfits and endearing charms that prove themselves worthy of their newly found successes.

Deepika Padukone And Priyanka Chopra Make Their Marks Ahead Of The Oscars

The Indian Express reports that both Priyanka and Deepika are taking the pre-Oscar parties by storm this year and may be hoping their public appearances will help them gain support, when their films become eligible for consideration in the Academy Awards.

Earlier this year, Deepika starred alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, making her American film debut and establishing herself as an action film star. Ms. Padukone showed up for the Hollywood celebrations in a colorful dress, which blended red, blue, yellow, and white together. Deepika shared pictures of herself arriving for the parties, labeling herself the Queen of Bollywood in the captions.

Thank You #charlesfinch for such an elegant evening!❤ @chanelofficial @louboutinworld @melitatoscan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is already familiar to American audiences for her ABC series, Quantico, is slated to make her Hollywood film debut in Baywatch, playing the film’s main villain, Victoria Leeds.

Ms. Chopra showed up for the pre-Oscar parties looking stunning in a cream colored knit top, accented by a multi-colored skirt, topped with a dark colored jacket. The ensemble was thrown together from selections taken from Chanel, Charles Finch, Georgina Chapman, and Harvey Weinstein collections.

Thank u @chanelofficial #charlesfinch @georginachapmanmarchesa and #harveywinestein what an epic evening! #PreOscars A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Priyanka shared an Instagram photo in which she poses for a selfie with Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, suggesting that the two are sharing a flight to the Hollywood festivities.

“Change of plans! Oscars here we come.. @mickjagger LA LA land…,” Ms. Chopra captioned the picture.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra has expressed feeling offended by the term “Bollywood,” as she feels it detracts from the serious Indian filmmaking business, unlike Deepika, who seems to embrace the term.

Deepika Padukone Reacts To Being Compared To Priyanka Chopra

Thank You #WIF for a fun evening & Cathy Schulman for being such a wonder host! A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Ms. Padukone recognizes that she will often be compared to other Bollywood actresses and, as she tells India Today, she often expects such references from American audiences, at least until she develops a wider following. She adds that it makes sense to hear herself compared to Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Sonakshi Sinha, largely because they all started out together within the same time frame, but Deepika feels baffled when she hears people comparing her to Priyanka Chopra.

“At a personal level, I know Priyanka very well for any sort of comparisons. It feels weird on being compared to her, because our worlds are totally distinct,” explained Ms. Padukone.

“What she wants to achieve and what she is working towards is different from what I am doing. Her demands and requirements are completely different from mine. These comparisons are so bizarre.”

Deepika recently attended the Women in Film celebration of this year’s female Oscar nominees, sharing pictures of herself at the event with her Instagram followers. For the event, Ms. Padukone wore a black Roland Mouret gown and Roger Vivier black heels. Deepika’s hair was done by Christian Wood and her makeup was done by Hung Vanngo.

“Thank You #WIF for a fun evening & Cathy Schulman for being such a wonder host!” Deepika captioned an image in which she’s standing beside an announcement for the event.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage was released in theaters last month.

Baywatch, which stars Priyanka Chopra with Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario, hits theaters on May 20.

[Featured Images by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]