Major Recalls: Listeria Contaminated Frozen Pizza, Among Many Others

If you bought frozen Marketside pizza at Walmart recently, you may want to throw it away. Fox News reveals that the company has recalled 21,200 pounds of its frozen Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza for possible listeria contamination. This is just one of the current major recalls.

RBR Meat Company Inc. issued the recall after a routine sampling of their frozen pizza revealed listeria contamination. The lot code of the pizza that was recalled is 20547 and was sold in Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, California, Oregon, and Utah. The recalled frozen pizzas were produced on February 23 and are 50.6 ounce, 16-inch pizzas.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) did mention that as of March 15, no illnesses have been reported due to the listeria contamination, but they urge customers who have this recalled pizza to toss it, or better yet, return it for a full refund.

According to CBS Boston, listeria is very harmful to pregnant women and the elderly, so don’t take any chances! Check your freezer and beware of the Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza produced on February 23.

Among others, FSIS revealed that frozen burritos produced by Flagship Food Group have been recalled due to being contaminated with clear plastic pieces. Trader Joe’s Breakfast Burritos marked as “EST. P-45574” was produced on September 22, 2016 were distributed throughout Pennsylvania and Illinois.

FSIS urges anyone with this recalled frozen burrito product to throw them away or return to the store for a refund. As of March 15, there have been three consumer complaints, one who had suffered a minor oral injury due to consuming this product.

Most recently, FSIS has reported that a large amount of ground beef has been recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination. King’s Command Foods, LLC. has recalled over 63,000 pounds of ground beef after several consumers complained of finding metal material in their ground beef.

According to FSIS, the company specifically recalled 10, 15, and 28-pound fully cooked items listed as follows:

10-lb. case packages containing 160 pieces of 1.0 oz. “B-E-K-O Fully Cooked Country Fried Beef Fingers” bearing case code 72374.

10-lb. case packages containing 64 pieces of 2.5 oz. “Fully Cooked Southern Style Breaded Beef Steakettes” bearing case code 74917.

10-lb. case packages containing 40 pieces of “Fully Cooked Southern Fried Beef Steak Fritter For Chicken Fried Steak” bearing case code 72206.

15-lb. case packages containing 80 pieces of “Fully Cooked Chicken Fried Beef Fritters” bearing case code 72564.

15-lb. case packages containing 60 pieces of “Fully Cooked Southern Fried Beef Steak Fritter” bearing case code 72568.

15-lb. case packages containing 240 pieces of “Fully Cooked Country Fried Breaded Beef Fingers” bearing case code 72208.

15-lb. case packages containing 96 pieces of 2.5 oz. “Fully Cooked Southern Fried Beef Steak Fritter for Chicken Fried Steak” bearing case code 72559.

28-lb. case bulk packages of “Fully Cooked Meatballs” bearing case code 72355.

28-lb. case bulk packages of “Fully Cooked Meatballs” bearing case code 72354.

The recalled ground beef items are associated with establishment number “EST. M1515A,” which can be found inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Although there were several complaints, no injuries or adverse reactions have been reported. If you have any of these recalled items, please throw away or return to the store for a full refund.

All three of these major recalls has been labeled by FSIS as a Class-1 recall, which means that the use of these products “will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

FSIS further reveals that once a recall is complete, the listing will be removed from its page. Currently, all three major recalls are still active. If you have a meat, egg, or poultry product that you wish to report to FSIS, please call 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or report the problem online here.

