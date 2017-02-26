Milo Yiannopoulos Was Never Molested, Claims Fellow Alt-Right Personality

Milo Yiannopoulos has, in the last week and a half, suffered a remarkable fall from grace, going from CPAC keynote speaker and alt-right icon with a $250,000 book deal to losing both gigs and his “day job” at Breitbart.

Now another popular alt-right personality is piling on, claiming that Yiannopoulos’ alleged sexual molestation — something Milo invoked in his explanation for the remarks — was made up.

The fall from grace came shortly after his widely publicized appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

Vox recently spoke with the 16-year-old girl, who brought about the decline of Milo by scouring old podcast appearances and contacting a conservative blog, which helped to push the shocking comments that many saw as justifying underage sex for children as young as 13 into the mainstream.

In the scramble following the backlash from both conservatives and liberals, Yiannopoulos sought to reframe his comments by speaking more openly about his own underage sexual experience with a priest.

He also shared posts on social media reminding the public that both Maher and liberal activist/actor George Takei had made comments in the past seeming to dismiss underage sex.

Takei was sharing details of his first sexual experience, which occurred when he was 14 years old. Conservative website The Blaze pounced on the story here.

Maher, in the other story, defended Mary Kay Letourneau, a 34-year-old Seattle schoolteacher who had an ongoing relationship with a student when he was 12 years old.

Maher’s comments come in a 19-year-old video clip on his canceled show Politically Incorrect. Specifically, Maher said Letourneau was in prison for “being in love.”

Maher continued.

“I admit that it’s unorthodox. She’s 35, the boy is 14. He was younger when they started. But she is pregnant again. That was the story this week. This is the second child by this boy. They are keeping the mother in jail because she won’t conform to what society feels should be the perfect American family.”

Maher also questioned how it was possible to “rape a man”?

Along with his own experience as a victim, Milo Yiannopoulos has seen in the two stories a possible means of clawing his way back to prominence.

However, Gavin McInnes, in a recent podcast appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, told the host that Milo is likely making up the story to help sell his narrative.

The discussion begins at around the 15-minute mark.

Rogan, referring back to the Yiannopoulos appearance on his own podcast that showed up in the video, said it seemed like Milo was “trying to make light of something that definitely did happen to him.”

That’s when McInnes stepped in with his theory. “The Father Michael thing?” McInnes asked, referring to where Yiannopoulos says he wants to “thank Father Michael” because “without him, I wouldn’t give such good head.”

“I don’t know if I believe that,” McInnes states. “I’ve heard him say that joke a few times.”

Rogan then interjects if Gavin thinks he constructed the story.

“I don’t believe it. I don’t know why. That’s just my gut,” McInnes says. He also takes issue with how Yiannopoulos tried “normalizing” underage sex in the gay community.

Gavin then shares a story of how he knows a heterosexual man, who was molested by a gay camp counselor when he was a boy. “The problem with what Milo says, is that you end up normalizing this behavior and say, ‘It’s okay in the gay world.’ Next thing you know, some older gay at camp says, ‘Well, this is probably a f*g that I’m blowing, so this is okay.”

McInnes and Milo Yiannopoulos know each other quite well and have collaborated in past demonstrations, such as this “F*** You, Islam!” lip-lock from 2016 in response to the Orlando nightclub shootings. McInnes is a self-described “homophobe.”

