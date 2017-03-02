The Heartwarming Reason Behind Princess Diana’s Wardrobe

It was revealed that Princess Diana’s sense of style was linked to her desire to make unforgettable contact with people; she didn’t like wearing gloves, hats, and chunky accessories because she wanted to make it easy for people to approach her.

The People’s Princess was loved by many because most of her ways were different than the members of the House of Windsor.

She once declared, “I don’t go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head, and albeit that’s got me into trouble in my work.”

When she died at the early age of 36, her supporters were devastated.

In the new exhibit titled Diana: Her Fashion Story, gallery goers are able to see 25 of her iconic outfits. Each outfit has a fascinating tale. Exhibit curator Eleri Lyn told People that the mother-of-two stopped wearing gloves to “convey approachability and warmth.”

“She abandoned the royal protocol of wearing gloves because she liked to hold hands when visiting people or shake hands and have direct contact.”

Princess Diana also decided not to wear hats because, according to her, “You can’t cuddle a child in a hat.”

The curator said that whenever she would visit hospitals, Princess Diana picked her clothes carefully.

“When she was visiting hospitals for example she would wear cheerful clothes that would convey warmth and often chunky jewelry so that children could come and play with them,” she said.

Designer Zandra Rhodes, who eventually became Princess Diana’s close friend, worked with the royal ever since she came into her store in 1986.

While some steered clear of Zandra’s designs because of her green then pink hair, Princess Diana showed interest. Zandra told Hello that the Princess of Wales “had her own little ways of not conforming.”

Now 76, Zandra considers herself lucky for getting the chance to see Princes Diana blossom over time.

“Getting to know her a little over the years was fascinating. She grew in confidence, although I did notice she bit her nails. She grew into the job and became aware of her power. It was like watching a swan grow.”

Even if she became more comfortable in her own skin, Zandra said that Diana remained “as open and friendly as she was” the first time they met.

Her effect on people is truly lasting that the Diana Award, a charity highlighting the importance of kindness and compassion to other people, declared March 31 as U.K.’s “National Kindness Day.”

In May, the charity will have a ceremony to honor young people across the globe who have been embodying Diana’s attributes. They will also have the opportunity to spend some time at the family’s Althorp home where Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, will serve as the host.

The Diana Award hopes to achieve 20,000 recorded acts of kindness from people upon launching the group’s microsite soon. It is the group’s goal to encourage people to do good and celebrate Diana’s “values of compassion, kindness and service to others, irrespective of their culture, race or background.”

In a further bid to keep her memory alive, Prince William and Prince Harry will have a statue of their mother built in the public gardens of Kensington Palace. BBC News shared the joint statement of the two princes.

“It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to ­recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue. Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly supports the plans of her grandsons’ who have also continued the humanitarian works of Princess Diana.

[Featured Image by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images]