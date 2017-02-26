‘Bachelor’ Fantasy Suite Spoilers: What Really Happened Between Nick and Rachel?

The Bachelor star Nick Viall is just two weeks away from handing out his final rose but before his season comes to an end he will travel to Finland with his final three girls for the much-anticipated Fantasy Suite dates.

If you can’t wait until next week to find out how the Fantasy Suite dates turn out, here are the latest spoilers for the episode that will feature some serious heartbreak for Rachel Lindsay, the Texas attorney who ABC has already been named the next Bachelorette.

What really happened between Nick and Rachel during their overnight date? Here’s the latest scoop about her departure from the show.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead

According to ABC, fans will get to see the conclusion of last week’s hometown dates episode on Monday, February 27 followed by the start of the hometown dates. However, don’t expect to the conclusion of the overnight dates until the following week.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Monday night’s episode will air for only one hour with the remainder of the overnight dates airing on March 6 along with the two-hour Women Tell All special.

Reality Steve‘s spoilers reveal that Nick eliminates Corinne Olympios after hometown dates and travels to Finland with Raven Gates, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Rachel Lindsay. When Jimmy Kimmel announced that Rachel is the next Bachelorette weeks before the finale it confirmed that Steve’s spoilers were right — fans will see Raven and Vanessa duke it out for the final rose on the season finale.

However, there are still some unanswered questions about Rachel’s departure — why did Nick dump her after she spent the night with him in the Fantasy Suite and did they sleep together before Rachel left Finland?

Nick will offer the key to the Fantasy Suite on all three of his overnight dates but what goes down behind closed door is usually a mystery. Fans will recall when Nick broke the almost-golden rule about not dishing about the Fantasy Suite sex when he revealed during the live After the Final Rose that he “made love” to Andi Dorfman during her season of the Bachelorette.

Unless someone spills the details, fans won’t know for sure if Rachel had sex with Nick during their last night together. However, there will be plenty of speculation based on the number of women from the Bachelor franchise that Nick has reportedly hooked up with.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Nick is rumored to have had sex with at least seven girls from the Bachelor franchise and that includes Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Liz Sandoz, the contestant from the current season who he admitted to sleeping with after Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding.

Sex aside, what led Nick to send frontrunner Rachel Lindsay home? Fans will find out for sure when her departure airs on March 6, but she tells People that she was heartbroken over their split when it happened.

Although three months have passed since the Fantasy Suite dates were filmed, the Texas attorney still recalls how shocked she was that Nick sent her home after they spent the night in the Fantasy Suite.

“I was definitely heartbroken over the situation. I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think it would end that way for me,” Rachel tells People. “Time heals all. Since then, I’ve been able to get back into work and be with family and friends, I’ve moved on from it. My biggest thing is, I just want Nick to be happy. If he’s found that with someone else, then that makes me happy too.”

Rachel will start handing out roses in May but the next two weeks will be all about Nick and his fourth journey to find love. Although spoilers point to Nick proposing to Vanessa on the season finale, will they make it to the altar or split after their time in the spotlight is over?

Watch the Bachelor starring Nick Viall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Bill Matlock/ABC Television Network]