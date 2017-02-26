‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Shows Off Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy At Oscars

The rumors have been flying, and now Sam Heughan of Outlander is showing off his girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy. The two looked great together side by side yesterday. The Hollywood Life shared about the details about what is going on with Sam and Mackenzie. They went together to the Weinstein Company’s pre-Oscars party on February 25. This is the first time that they have been seen out as a couple and fans are going crazy over it.

Sam Heughan is not dating Claire Randall no matter how much everyone wanted this to happen. These two have huge chemistry on television, but they are not in a relationship in real life. Sam was first linked to Mackenzie in November of 2016, but the two stayed quiet about their relationship. There has been a lot of speculation over the last few months, but this is the first time that they have been out in public with each other. Rumors were that Sam was dating co-star Caitriona Balfe, 37, but obviously, this is not the case.

'Outlander' star Sam Heughan goes public with girlfriend Mackenzie Mauzyhttps://t.co/rVhzjFGsD4 pic.twitter.com/HBrjsDyPJK — Outlander Kat (@mymtbrain) February 26, 2017

Back in November, Mackenzie was the target of online bullying. When this happened, Sam came to her defense, which really sparked the rumors that they were an item. He said, “Shameful behaviour by many on social media recently. It’s disgusting and needs to stop. Spineless bullying. Stop. Now.” It was very obvious that Sam was really upset with the way people were treating her and wanted to stick up for her. He didn’t admit they were dating at that time, though.

In January of 2016, Hollywood Life shared about the rumors that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were dating in real life. Fans love the idea of Claire and Jamie’s romance being a real life one, but sadly that is just not the case. At the time, Caitriona shared her thoughts on the rumors.

“We’re not together. It’s funny. We’ve always said from the get go that we’re incredibly great friends. And to have that friendship and that closeness and to be able to get along as we do on set, it’s great that we’re able to get along that well. We’re not together. I’m sorry to break people’s hearts. They like to try to maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. But I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together.”

Sam Heughan went on to tease that they could try. He then said,”I think people buy into the show and us saying it’s not real, they feel like they’ve been duped. It’s like, ‘You acted it. You lied to us!’ And I’m like, ‘Well, sorry!'” Sam doesn’t need to apologize for being a great actor. Hopefully, the fans can find a way to embrace the idea of him being with Mackenzie Mauzy.

It looks like Mackenzie and Sam will be seen together again tonight at the Oscars. This couple is one that everyone is going to be watching to see how they are together and if they have chemistry. If you don’t know who Mackenzie Mauzy is, she starred in the movie Into the Woods and was also on The Bold and the Beautiful. She played the character, Phoebe Forrester.

What do you think of Mackenzie Mauzy and Sam Heughan as a couple? Do you think that the Outlander star has found his match? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Outlander on STARZ. The show doesn’t return for a while, but the fans of Outlander can’t wait to see it back again.

[Featured Image By Theo Wargo/Getty Images]