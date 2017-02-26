General Hospital Spoilers: Who Is Nelle?

General Hospital spoilers have raged for weeks on who is Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier). Finally, General Hospital viewers will have answers when Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) tells Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) the truth about nasty Nelle and her revenge plans, but who is Nelle?

General Hospital rumors have run rampant since Nelle came to Port Charles. Many were convinced she was a blood relative of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) because she was the apparent donor that gave Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) her kidney, but even that has been a question at times.

Is Nelle Related To Carly?

There have been loads of stunning innuendos and General Hospital rumors suggesting Nelle is the secret twin of Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) that Carly was unaware she birthed. Many fans were appalled at the idea Michael might be a sister kisser – and Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) smooched her too.

Then there were the outrageous General Hospital spoilers and rumors that Nelle might be Carly’s secret maternal sister suggested by websites that forgot Bobbie Spencer’s (Jacklyn Zeman) uterus went belly up long, long ago. Laura Wright clarified for fans that Nelle was not Carly’s kid, but the rumors persisted.

Who Is Nelle’s Father?

Once the subject of Carly or Bobbie being Nelle’s secret and unknown mother was exhausted by General Hospital spoiler sites, they moved on to speculating on the identity of Nelle’s father. The latest General Hospital rumor is AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) which would also make Michael a sister kisser. It’s not true.

Also on the list of General Hospital daddy rumors is John Durant (Corbin Bernsen) as Nelle’s father along with Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher), Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roche) and even homeless Buzz (Don Swayze). But none of these seem the likely answers and some are quite a bit outrageous.

Nelle: I’ve earned my spot, and I didn’t have to do it on my back like you.

Bobbie: Well…. it seems the real Nelle just showed up.#GH pic.twitter.com/7axMrCDFs0 — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) January 10, 2017

Nelle’s Identity Tied To Carly’s Past

Unless the General Hospital writers took a hard left from their original storyline, it’s pretty clear that the answer to “who is Nelle on General Hospital” is she’s Frank Benson’s daughter. Frank was the man who adopted Carly when she was a baby after teenage Bobbie gave her up for adoption.

Frank was never seen on General Hospital but Carly’s adoptive mom Virginia Benson (Lois Nettleton) had occasional appearances between 1996-1998 but the character is now deceased. General Hospital history teaches us that Frank and Carly have long been estranged.

Frank Benson’s Colorful History

A couple of weeks past, when Carly was working on a family tree for Josslyn, the subject of Frank Benson came up when Nelle was in the room at the Corinthos home. Looking back at that General Hospital episode, you see Nelle was trembling with rage when Carly said upsetting things about Frank.

Why would Nelle care about Frank, or even know him, unless they’re related? General Hospital history shows Carly believes Frank ran off and left her and her mom Virginia when she was three, but there could be more to it than Carly knows. Something set Frank off enough to send Nelle after Carly.

Was Frank A Victim Or Perpetrator?

Carly said Frank left her and her mom “high and dry” with no money and ditched them. Then again, Cary was only three at the time and has no idea what really went on between Virginia and Frank. But General Hospital spoilers predict all will be revealed soon. Nelle’s letter from her father Frank should explain a lot.

Nelle has Carly’s rattle Frank took with him when he left Carly and Virginia. Why take the rattle? It seems strange that Frank would tell Nelle to do awful things to his adoptive daughter, but it will all come out when Nelle’s subterfuge and revenge scheme is revealed says General Hospital spoilers.

General Hospital viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting for the Nelle story to wrap up. Some love Nelle but others are tired of the slow-moving storyline but either way, all will be explained soon according to General Hospital spoilers.

Get an exclusive first look sneak peek at Monday's all new #GH https://t.co/8WqMEm8kCJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]