Harry Styles Could Be The Next David Bowie, J-Lo Crushes On One Direction Star

Harry Styles hasn’t released any new music yet, but he’s already being compared to David Bowie and Freddie Mercury. This news might sadden Jennifer Lopez, who has admitted to crushing on the One Direction star — Harry’s decision to take his solo sound in a classic rock direction means that it’s unlikely that he’ll ever want to collaborate with the hip hop/R&B singer.

Harry Styles didn’t rush to release solo material after the four remaining members of One Direction decided to take a long break from touring and recording together, and the pop star’s decision to take his time carefully crafting his new sound could pay off in a big way. According to HollyScoop, Harry’s music is being compared to the work of British rock icons David Bowie and Queen.

“Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ’70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular,” writes music industry publication HITS Daily Double.

While Harry Styles is being compared to retro rock gods, fans shouldn’t expect his new music to sound outdated or derivative. He’s reportedly working with Jeff Bhasker, a producer who has helped craft modern-day hits for an eclectic mix of artists including Kanye West, Alicia Keys, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars, and Lana del Rey.

“The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”

Harry Styles possibly dropped a hint about his new classic rock sound last September when he graced the cover of AnOther Man. He shot three different covers for the magazine, and he gave off a major ’70s British rock star vibe in one of the photos.

As Heatworld reports, Harry’s close friend Ed Sheeran has heard some of his new music.

“I’ve heard a little bit of it,” Ed said. “It really shows him off as an artist and a singer.”

Ed Sheeran also described Harry Styles’ music as “quality.” He refused to share any details about it because it’s not his project.

Early this month, Columbia Records CEO Rob Stringer told Billboard that Harry Styles’ solo album was almost finished.

“We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

If Styles’ new music earns him a few Grammy nods, he probably won’t have a hard time finding a date for the awards show. One famous lady who might be interested in arriving on his arm? Music icon Jennifer Lopez. As MTV News reports, the 47-year-old admitted to having a crush on the 23-year-old One Direction star during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Lopez played a game of “Who’d You Rather?” in which she was asked to choose between popular male celebrities. The first pairing was Harry Styles and Zac Efron.

“Probably a couple years ago I would’ve said Zac Efron, but today I’m going to say Harry Styles,” Lopez said.

Jennifer Lopez kept choosing Harry Styles over every option she was presented with, including Prince Harry, Brad Pitt, The Weeknd, and Nick Jonas. Lopez also revealed that age isn’t important to her when it comes to dating.

“If there’s somebody older, they’re older. If they’re younger, they’re younger. It doesn’t matter,” she said. “It’s just whether or not I’m attracted to them or not — attracted to their spirit, their soul, whatever, their energy.”

Jennifer Lopez and Harry Styles may never meet in the recording studio because they have such different sounds, but there’s always a chance that they could be cast in the same movie someday. Harry will make his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk on July 27, and he’s allegedly hoping that the movie won’t be his last. According to Hollywood Life, he wants to become the next Justin Timberlake by finding success as a solo singer and an actor. Perhaps Harry has also noted that David Bowie became a genre-transcending pop culture icon by starring in films like Labyrinth and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about balancing a music and movie career, so maybe Harry Styles should reach out to her for advice.

