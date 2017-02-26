Bill Paxton Cause Of Death Revealed: How The Titanic Actor Died

Bill Paxton is remember for starring in multiple blockbuster hit during his long career, such as The Terminator, Aliens, Predator 2 and The Titanic. The actor died at the age of 61 and is survived by his two children James and Lydia Paxton.

Bill Paxton cause of death was complications from surgery. According the TMZ, the cause of death was related to postoperative complications after Bill Paxton underwent heart surgery. The 61 year old actor died of a stroke.

The talented actor’s death has shocked fans with many tributes pouring in on social media.

Met Bill Paxton briefly at a con. He was incredibly kind and friendly. It was a nice it's-ok-to-meet-your-heroes moment. 61 is too young. pic.twitter.com/d5FvcWUYGK — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) February 26, 2017

Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017

In a statement, his family announced his cause of death and paid a tribute to extensive his career:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

RIP Bill Paxton. He was a kind man and a true gentlemen. His light will be missed in this world. pic.twitter.com/V6RePyhtI9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) February 26, 2017

Just last year, Bill Paxton was cast in Training Day — a TV series where is to play Detective Frank Roarke. The veteran actor with over 100 credit to his name started his career with a small role in The Terminator.

Ugh RIP Bill Paxton. Hudson in "Aliens" and Simon in "True Lies" are awesome characters — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton last movie is The Circle where he will star alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks. The movie will be released in April this year.

Bill Paxton cause of death comes as a surprise to many fans as it was not known that he had heart problems. Paxton was spotted signing autographs for fans late last year. The American actor was born in Texas and always managed to play memorable roles.

[Featured Image by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images]