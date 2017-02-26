‘Nanny Seduction’: Watch The Lifetime Movie Known As ‘Missing Daughter’ Tonight

Nanny Seduction, aka Missing Daughter, is the latest thriller to air on the Lifetime Network. Coming on the heels of last night’s seduction Saturday night movie Infidelity In Suburbia, Nanny Seduction (Missing Daughters) is about a family whose adopted daughter goes missing after she is kidnapped by the nanny. This thrilling feature film is directed by Emily Moss Wilson and written by Marcy Holland. It stars Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Valerie Azlynn, and Austin Highsmith, according to Lifetime.

Nanny Seduction/Missing Daughter On Lifetime Television: Here’s Our Synopsis

Ben and Kara Turling are enjoying life at their gorgeous beach home with their beautiful adopted daughter, Riley. The couple is looking to hire a new nanny. Their former nanny was always so good to Riley. However, now they need to find a replacement. For this job, the nanny needs to be skillful, detailed-oriented, and of course, she must love kids. It looks like Kara and Ben have decided on Alyssa, a young and attractive nanny who seems like she’d fit right in with the family.

Alyssa is everything this family needs. She even goes on vacation with them and attends other important events. But right away, Riley notices something weird about the nanny. And she has plenty of reasons to feel uncomfortable since Alyssa clearly has something up her sleeve.

Her intention? To kidnap Riley and make Ben Turling hers.

That’s right, this seemingly devoted nanny is deadly, and she’ll stop at nothing until she gets what she wants: to replace Kara Turling. It doesn’t take long before strange occurrences begin happening to the family.

For one, Alyssa tries to condition Riley to the idea that she’ll be her mother, instead of Kara. Then Alyssa also starts making her moves on Ben while Kara is away.

Meanwhile, a neighbor warns Kara that some strange lady has been lurking outside of her home. Soon Kara comes face to face with a woman who claims to be Riley’s real mother. After confronting her husband with this information, Ben assures Kara that the birth mother doesn’t know where they live.

But there is something that Ben isn’t telling Kara. He has a secret from his past that has everything to do with the strange woman who has been following them.

The already bizarre situation takes a frightening turn after both Alyssa and Riley disappear. What isn’t clear is just how far this nanny will go to take back the happiness that she thinks she deserves.

Nanny Seduction Movie Cast Info

“Azlynn was born Valerie Asselin in New London, Connecticut and was raised there. She had open-heart surgery to repair an atrial septal defect at age 13. She attended The Williams School and Waterford High School. She moved to New York City at age 17 to pursue a career as an actress, building her resume by performing in the theater and singing with an opera company in Manhattan, New York. She later moved to Los Angeles.Valerie studied acting for two years at The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts (formerly The School for Film and Television) in New York City.”

“Austin Highsmith was born on March 31, 1981 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. She is an actress and producer, known for Dolphin Tale (2011), Scream: The TV Series (2015) and Criminal Minds (2005).”

According to Sun Herald, the little actress who plays Riley is actually a set of twins known as Allison and Laurie Gobuzzi. And if you are wondering about the tranquil location that served as the backdrop for Lifetime’s Nanny Seduction, the Sun-Herald revealed that filming took place on the coast in Gulf Port, Mississippi.

Nanny Seduction is produced by Active Entertainment with Kenneth M. Badish and Daniel Lewis executive producing.

Tune into Nanny Seduction tonight at 8/7 p.m. Central on Lifetime Television. A good movie thriller that aired last week was FANatic.

