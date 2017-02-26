Demi Lovato Fires Back At Fans Over DNA Test: ‘Some Of Y’all Are Mean AF’

A new trend on social media is to take a DNA test and find out which ethnicities are represented in one’s blood, but sharing those kinds of test results on social media can sometimes backfire, as Demi Lovato recently found out. After taking her own test, Lovato shared the results on Twitter, only to later learn that her followers are far more critical than she had believed. After reading the responses, Demi fired back at her followers, expressing both frustration and sadness at being targeted for sharing something as personal as her own heritage.

Demi Lovato Gets Backlash After Revealing Her African Ancestry

E! News reports that Demi Lovato’s latest tweets have earned her scorn from her followers, particularly for claiming African ancestry, though the test results weren’t made up by Lovato herself. The singer used one of the many DNA and ancestry research sites to determine her heritage, so she can hardly be blamed for her results, though she might have been targeted by internet trolls over the way in which she presented the information.

“I did a DNA test and found out I’m mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH….” Lovato tweeted on Friday. “And I’m 1% African!!!!”

Nothing was said about any of the other ethnicities represented in Demi’s test results, which she shared as an image in another tweet. Targeting Demi for her comment that she was one percent African, the post was retweeted 9,600 times at last count.

Immediately, trolls replied to Lovato with comments such as “Can’t forget that 1%” and “So, if you’re from Africa…why are you white?”

Overall, there was a mix of positive comments as well as the spiteful remarks, but the hate seemed to overwhelm Ms. Lovato, because she didn’t take long to fire back at her Twitter trolls.

“Just thought it was cool and totally random,” Demi fired back. “Some of y’all are mean af. Twitter sucks.”

This wasn’t the first time Demi Lovato has remarked on the hateful words of her followers. She previously commented on why she prefers Snapchat over Twitter.

“’cause I don’t have to see what some of y’all say.”

Demi Lovato Takes Mental Health Issues Beyond Silence

Me at the premier for my new documentary about mental health called Beyond Silence. You can watch it at www.BeVocalSpeakUp.com !!! Check it out and spread the word!! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

As News 18 reports, Demi Lovato has been very vocal about her concern over removing the stigma from mental illness, going so far as publicly revealing that she suffers from bipolar disorder herself. Now, Ms. Lovato is getting more active in bringing about changes in how we treat those suffering from mental illness, declaring her belief that mental illness is as important as physical illness to our overall health.

Lovato has taken part in spreading the word for a new documentary on mental illness, sharing a teaser trailer for the film, Beyond Silence, with her Instagram followers.

“Today we are premiering Beyond Silence, a #BeVocalSpeakUp documentary that shows how the power of one voice can inspire and help so many others,” Demi captioned the video share. “We follow three different people –Jeff, Lauren and Lloyd – whose lives have changed by speaking up for mental health. Watch the documentary at BeVocalSpeakUp.com and help us spread the word!”

Today we are premiering Beyond Silence, a #BeVocalSpeakUp documentary that shows how the power of one voice can inspire and help so many others. We follow three different people –Jeff, Lauren and Lloyd – whose lives have changed by speaking up for mental health. Watch the documentary at BeVocalSpeakUp.com and help us spread the word! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

Lovato served as executive producer on the film, which tells the stories of Jeff Fink, Lauren Burke, and Lloyd Hale. Each of the three subjects of the film suffers from a different mental illness, giving a greater overview what sufferers of mental illness face in their day to day lives. Among the topics covered in Beyond Silence are bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, depression, and anxiety.

“You can hear in the documentary how different they are, but also how alike they are,” Lovato said. “It’s important that we get that message out there because mental health is so important — it’s just as important as physical health.”

