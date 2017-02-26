Chris Brown New Album: ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon’ Arriving Before ‘Party’ Tour?

Chris Brown recently unveiled the official schedule for his “The Party Tour,” which will feature guests such as 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G, but will Breezy fans be able to get their hands on some new music from the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer prior to the tour’s kick-off in March?

Chris Brown first announced the impending arrival of his eighth studio album, tentatively titled Heartbreak on a Full Moon, last May, but with no confirmation from Brown regarding a release date or official track listing for the project, fans have grown concerned that Chris’ new album may not hit shelves before the start of “The Party Tour” next month.

However, with a few observant fans recently pointing out that Chris has been busy in the recording studio, along with some cryptic tweets from producers and friends of the “Party” singer dropping hints about what’s to come next month from the singer, it looks as though Heartbreak on a Full Moon may make its debut before the start of Breezy’s “The Party Tour” on March 31.

Earlier this week, Chris Brown took to Instagram to announce the official tour dates for his 2017 “The Party Tour” alongside guests 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G, which will run from late March until late May with a final tour stop in Los Angeles, California.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are already currently available on Chris Brown’s official website, along with special VIP packages which include access to a pre-show lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise items, and a limited edition tour lithograph, however, with Breezy making no announcements regarding whether or not his new album will be available prior to the tour’s kick-off date, fans have taken to social media to beg the singer to provide an update on the status of his Heartbreak on a Full Moon album.

@chrisbrown can you plz release Heartbreak on a Full Moon already???????? — Marisa (@marisa_osimo) February 23, 2017

@chrisbrown we need that Heartbreak on a Full Moon soon bruh. Ijs. — victorious???? (@herSOULnINK) February 21, 2017

I hope Chris releases the Heartbreak on a Full Moon album before the tour —???? (@x_tyasiamariee) February 19, 2017

While it’s unclear whether or not Chris Brown is nearing completion on the project, the singer has been spotted in the studio recently and has even taken to Instagram to share snippets of new tracks that are rumored to make the cut for his eighth studio album, including “Sirens,” which Brown teased in a since-deleted video via his Instagram account last month.

One Chris Brown-dedicated fan account obtained a photo of the singer busy in the studio as of Thursday, seemingly silencing speculation suggesting that Heartbreak on a Full Moon may drop before the beginning of March. However, fans have also pointed out that a close friend of Chris Brown’s, Jake Miosge, recently hinted that March would be a “fantastic” month, seemingly fueling speculation suggesting that Breezy has plans to release his new album just a few short weeks prior to “The Party Tour” kick off in Baltimore on March 31.

This next month is gong to be fantastic. — Jake Miosge (@JakeMiosge) February 26, 2017

While Chris Brown has remained tight-lipped regarding what fans can expect from the project, the “Ayo” singer previously suggested that Heartbreak on a Full Moon would feature a brand new sound in comparison to his previously releases, with Breezy noting that the project would be “all emotions” in an announcement made via Instagram last year.

“Can’t wait for y’all to hear the new stuff I been working on,” Chris Brown revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post. “All emotions, NEW PRODUCERS, grass ain’t greener!!!! Title: LOST & FOUND (heartbreak on a full moon),” Breezy concluded in his post.

Other rumors surrounding the album have suggested that Chris Brown may be teaming up with ex-girlfriend Rihanna for a new collaborative track for his new album, following hits such as “Birthday Cake (Remix)” and “Nobody’s Business,” however, neither Chris Brown nor Rihanna have commented on the speculation.

The rumors emerged in January after one eyewitness revealed to Holly Gozzip that had seen Chris Brown and Rihanna entering the same NYC recording studio after reportedly dining together at TAO Uptown, where photographers were able to snap photos of Rihanna entering the venue solo while Breezy was seen entering the recording studio next door. Also, the site further alleged that one of the producers that reportedly assisted Breezy and Rihanna on their new track took to Twitter to post-and-delete hints about an upcoming project between the duo, although there’s no screengrab of the post currently available on social media.

Apparently????@rihanna was having dinner at Tao in NYC last night and right next door @chrisbrown was confidently at the studio! ❤???????? pic.twitter.com/vEuAq71HSC — ChrisBrownMustSeeMe (@_mumzi) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, Chris Brown recently shut down speculation suggesting that he’s attempting to get close to his former girlfriend after following Rihanna’s best friend, Melissa Forde, on Instagram, telling followers that a reunion isn’t on the horizon for the on-again, off-again couple.

Do you think Chris Brown will drop Heartbreak on a Full Moon before “The Party Tour” kicks off in March?

