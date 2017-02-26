Niall Horan, Cheryl Cole’s Relationship: Will It Get Awkward?

Niall Horan and One Direction have been taking a break over the past year, but many fans wonder if Niall and Cheryl Cole will ever become true friends — especially since Niall might be the one that broke the news to the press that Cheryl is possibly having a baby.

If Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne are having a baby, it is clear that Niall Horan and Cheryl Cole’s relationship will need to be good — and this is especially true if One Direction gets back together in the future, the band goes on tour, and Liam Payne still has a close relationship with Cheryl Cole.

Obviously, Liam Payne taking Cheryl Cole and their alleged baby on tour gives Niall Horan a chance to be close to Liam’s new family — or create a great deal of awkward moments.

Although Niall Horan and Cheryl Cole have a long history that appears to be positive, Niall Horan might have skewed this by confusing fans by talking around the idea of Liam Payne being a father in a January interview.

In the past, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the official word about Cheryl possibly being pregnant came from a spokesperson for Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole that stated their personal lives are not up for public discussion.

For this reason, when Teen Vogue “confirmed” via Niall Horan around January 26 that “he looked forward to” Liam Payne becoming a father, it seemed to many people that Niall Horan might be implying that Cheryl Cole was definitely having a baby in 2017.

Then again, Niall Horan is known for his manners, and he likely knew it might have raised a few eyebrows that this news did not come from Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole, first.

Plus, so far, it looks like Niall Horan and Cheryl Cole have a good relationship outside of Liam Payne that he would like to keep.

Regardless, there are a few exceptions. For example, Niall Horan dished on Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s relationship to the press around June 7, 2016. According to Sun, Niall Horan said he would not say everything that he knows, but that there was some “history” between Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne.

Despite giving fans something to chew on, Niall Horan said he liked Cheryl Cole, and thought she was really fun and “a great girl.”

Niall Horan also said Liam Payne was “one of my best friends” and does not care about their relationship because “she seems happy, he’s happy, so I’m happy for them.”

However, some fans may forget that Cheryl Cole was almost the one that killed Niall Horan’s dream of being on X Factor in the first place. The first time that Niall Horan and Cheryl Cole met was on X Factor for his auditions — and things did not go well for Niall.

As a judge, Cheryl Cole did not think that Niall Horan had what it takes to be a contestant. In fact, Cheryl Cole did not vote for Niall Horan to be on the boot camp for X Factor to compete — and it was Katy Perry that said she saw Niall Horan had talent, according to VH1.

A couple of years after that wayward audition, they obviously made up from their rocky beginnings — and Cheryl Cole soon was sending her congratulations to Niall Horan for his success with One Direction.

In fact, according to Daily Mail, Cheryl Cole tweeted the following to One Direction when they debuted on the American charts with “Up All Night” in 2012.

“Remember who really mentored you when Simon Cowell wasn’t there LMAO!! #proudofyouboys.”

For now, it is assumed that there is no real tension between Cheryl Cole and Niall Horan, but this story may be in development for awhile.

In the meantime, it is still rumored that Cheryl Cole is secretly pregnant with Liam Payne’s baby, and the couple may also be setting up a permanent home base for living in the U.K.

Niall Horan and most of One Direction are still often in Hollywood, and Niall is working on his first solo album while simultaneously golfing as much as possible.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Niall Horan has been working hard to promote his celebrity golf management business.

According to Niall Horan’s Modest Golf Management director, Mark McDonnell, 2017 will be an interesting year for Niall because of his newly signed golfers such as Thriston Lawrence, Guido Migliozzi, as well as celebrity golfers in the Masters such as Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Teen golfing prodigy Tom McKibbin will also likely be popular in Niall Horan’s world in 2017.

[Feature Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeart]