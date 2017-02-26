Blake Shelton Now Bigger In Hollywood Than In Country Music Circles?

Blake Shelton’s star has never shined brighter. The only question left is if he now plays bigger in Hollywood than he does in the country music circles where his rise began.

These days, there are times when Shelton’s country music singing career simply seems like a well-known hobby compared to all the attention he now garners across Hollywood. Shelton’s six-year run on NBC’s “The Voice” and his well-chronicled romance with Gwen Stefani have help make him a household name wherever he goes and in every arena where he’s performing.

On Saturday night, Feb. 25, Shelton was about his music, rocking out to rave reviews at the Tacoma Dome in the latest leg of his “Doing It to Country Songs” tour.

One by one, he performed such fan favorites as “Neon Light,” and “Doin What She Likes,” the latter of which came perhaps so coincidentally just before he brought Stefani to the stage for a duet of “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.”

Shelton grinned from ear to ear as his lady love left the stage, exalting the crowd “pretty cool.”

At that point, Shelton wore his heart on his sleeve. So much so, that you would hardly know he has publicly vowed to do all he can to make Stefani’s life somewhat miserable in the days to come.

Later this month, the two are set to return to their seats as “Voice” judges alongside Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, and Shelton has vowed to do anything and everything he can to emerge victorious.

“There’s no way that I’m going to let them experiment around with what I know this person needs,” he said of his tendency of quickly snapping up the show’s country music performers. “The other thing is, ‘Wait a minute … you’re treading on my turf. The competition is going to start right now.'”

That’s not to say after all this time securing the kind of talent that first attracts his attention has become easy for Shelton. He often finds himself looking for any edge he can find and tapping into sources for inspiration that might not be so obvious. One of those places has proven to be the TV hosts from Smoky Mountain Knife Works, a show about pocket knives on the home shopping network.

“Literally, this pocket knife does the exact same thing as the other thousand they’ve shown you, but they have to find a new way to talk about it and a new way to get you excited about it,” he said. “It’s the same thing at ‘The Voice.’ The bottom line is, ‘I think you’re a really good singer and I want you to be on my team.’ But that doesn’t sound that good when people are going, ‘Oh my God, you touched my heart.'”

As for him and Stefani, word is the two are going so strong the two are hoping to start a family sometime this year.

“It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Stefani couldn’t stop raving about Shelton, telling the host “I love Blake. He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing perso n.”

Shelton was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, while Stefani was wedded to Gavin Rosedale before they split amid widespread rumors of his infidelity.

