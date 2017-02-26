This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Thinks Theory About Cersei’s Death Is Problematic

Many Game of Thrones fans are certain that Jaime will ultimately be a “kin-slayer” and kill Cersei, but for actor Nikolaj Coatser-Waldeau, it’s safe not to trust a speculation that seems too perfectly written.

After Cersei burned a lot of people alive, including her daughter-in-law Margaery Tyrell, in the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale, it appears that Jaime’s perception of his sister and lover has changed. After all, the reason why he became the loathed Kingslayer was to stop King Aerys from doing the same thing Cersei did.

Various discussions have emerged providing evidence as to why and how Jaime will kill Cersei. A prominent point is the prophecy given to Cersei which declared, “The valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

In High Valyrian, “valonqar” is believed to stand for “little brother.”

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Nikolaj revealed he really doesn’t have an idea how things will turn out for the Lannister siblings.

“It’s a theory but it has a beautiful, romantic, tragic thing [to it]. It’s probably too obvious.”

If Jaime isn’t the cause of Cersei’s demise, it could be Tyrion especially after Cersei’s attempt to have him wrongly executed for the murder of Joffrey. The prophecy says the valonqar will use his “hands” to strangle Cersei and Jaime only has one.

However, in George R.R. Martin’s novels, Tyrion once likened prophecies to a “half trained mule.” “It looks as though it might be useful, but the moment you trust in it, it kicks you in the head,” he complained.

If one will ask Lena Headey, she hopes it’s either Arya or Tyrion who will kill Cersei. “No one would relish her death as much as he would,” Lena said of Peter Dinklage’s character.

Meanwhile, as Game of Thrones gears up for its penultimate season, Ian McShane reminds fans via the Belfast Telegraph to “get a life” outside the show.

He recalled getting hate for giving the plot away when he said on a breakfast show that his character would “bring back a much-loved character who everybody thinks is dead.” Fans quickly guessed that it was The Hound. Ian finds no reason to be apologetic and asked fans not to overreact.

“The show is huge but some fans seem to identify with it (too closely). You want to say, ‘Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more.'”

During the network’s Television Critics Association summer press tour last year, programming president Casey Bloys confirmed that Game of Thrones would end after Season 8. She told The Hollywood Reporter that showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have always been firm about the number of seasons they want the show to have.

“If I could get them to do more, I would take 10 seasons, but we want to take their lead with what they could do and what the best version of the show is.”

It is believed that the show only has 13 episodes left which will be divided across two seasons. At the same event, Casey drew attention the possibility of a spinoff series. The network supports the idea but the project “has to make sense creatively” and not just exist for the purpose of having a spinoff.

Should the plan come to fruition, the stories won’t be a problem because of the abundance of reference materials George R.R. Martin has. One example is his collection of stories titled “Dunk and Egg,” set decades before the happenings of Game of Thrones, which follows a Targaryen king who’s aided by a massive protector, someone who turns out to be an ancestor of Brienne of Tarth.

[Featured Image by HBO]