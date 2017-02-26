Celebrities Who Have Died In 2017: Bill Paxton Sadly Adds To The Growing List

The world lost a great name on Saturday as actor Bill Paxton passed away due to complications from surgery and he adds to the quickly growing list of celebrities who have died in 2017.

In 2016, the ultimate and end-all list of celebrity deaths was far too long for anyone’s liking and this year, it hasn’t been as lengthy. Still, the list is growing at an alarming rate and the losses of some of these great names is never easy to take.

According to People, representatives for Paxton released a statement to let the world know of his passing. There is not a lot of information regarding his death as of yet, but it is known that he died due to complications from surgery.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

By the end of January, the number of celebrity deaths was not overly high, but it was marked by some huge names, which hit hard for many people.

The losses of Mary Tyler Moore, Miguel Ferrer, Francine York, Peter Sarstedt, and William Peter Blatty were extremely hard to take. As the last month has gone on, the list of celebrity deaths has grown at a rate that has many fearing it will soon get to the level of 2016 and no-one wants that again.

The death of the Twister star comes almost a month to the day when TMZ announced the celebrity death of the iconic Mary Tyler Moore. It was on Jan. 25, 2017, that the world learned the girl who was “going to make it after all” had left this world.

Through Feb. 26, the list of celebrities and others who have died is not really all that long. Sure, there is some length to it, but nothing like what was seen just one year ago. Unfortunately, it is starting to grow more and more as time goes on and in rather quick fashion.

Here is a list of the notable names who have been taken from everyone in 2017:

William Peter Blatty – author

Bill Paxton – actor

Richard Machowicz – actor/Navy seal

Paul Goble – author

Mary Tyler Moore – actress

Francine York – actress

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka – wrestler

Al Jarreau – singer

Miguel Ferrer – actor

Eugene Cernan – astronaut

Gordon Kaye – actor

Dick Gautier – actor

Ivan Koloff – wrestler

Eddie Kamae – singer

Richard Hatch – actor

Frank Pellegrino – actor

Sir John Hurt – actor

Norma McCorvey – “Jane Roe”

Yordano Ventura – baseball

Nicole Bass – wrestler/radio personality

Buddy Greco – singer

Peter Sarstedt – singer

Chavo Guerrero Sr. – wrestler

As always, there are more names to add to this list of celebrity deaths and many which may be missing, but it is difficult to have a full and up-to-date tally at all times.

Just two weeks ago, everyone mourned the addition of Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau to the list of 2017 celebrity deaths. On Feb. 12, 2017, CNN reported that Jarreau had passed away at the age of 76, and he was surrounded by his wife, son, and a few of his closest friends.

Fans of the wrestling community are being hit extremely hard this year with the celebrity deaths as they have lost “Chavo Classic,” Ivan Koloff, Nicole Bass, and Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka. Every year, a large number of wrestling deaths fill the list, but this year is gathering too quickly.

The life of William Paxton is one that will be remembered by friends and family for the great man he was in their lives. Fans will miss him for his work and the joy he brought to them in the iconic films of Twister, Titanic, Tombstone, Aliens, and many others. The list of celebrities who have died in 2017 is still not on the horrific level of 2016, but it is slowly and frighteningly growing at a rather alarming rate and that is never a good thing.

