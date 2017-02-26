Nokia 3310 Announced At MWC 2017 For $51: Everything You Need To Know

We have been talking about Nokia’s presence at MWC 2017 for quite some time now. This year at the Mobile World Congress, the company was expected launch the first of its Android smartphones. While the company had already launched the Nokia 6 late last year, the initial version of that handset was designed only for the Chinese market. Today, however, Nokia confirmed that the Nokia 6 would be launched in more countries across the globe. HMD Global also added a bunch of other Nokia-branded handsets that Nokia fans across the globe would be able to use. These included the Nokia 3 and the Nokia 5. Apart from Nokia’s Android laden phones, the company also announced a brand new version of the Nokia 3310. We will talk about the new Nokia Android phones in a separate article.

In this article, let us talk about the Nokia 3310 since a lot of Nokia fans were more interested in the modern version of the Nokia 3310 than their new Android lineup!

The Nokia 3310

Yes, the rumors about the Nokia 3310 were true indeed – although HMD Global chose to announce the existence of the Nokia 3310 at the end of today’s launch event. Just as we had mentioned in an earlier report, the Nokia 3310 sports a design that is quite reminiscent of the older version of the phone. While many people found the handset endearing, others were not too happy about it. The first thing you note when you go to the product page for the handset are the color options. The Nokia 3310 comes in four color options that include Warm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Yellow (Glossy), and Grey (Matte). Let’s check out the features of the new Nokia 3310 now.

To start with, the Nokia 3310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. This is certainly a huge update over the monochrome display on the original handset. There are other upgrades too – including a camera – a feature that didn’t even exist on handsets when the original Nokia 331o was introduced back in the year 2000.The new Nokia 3310 gets a 2-megapixel camera. The camera also gets an LED flash. Coming back to the display, it is claimed to be extremely legible in sunlight thanks to a polarized layer on top of it. When launched later this year, the Nokia 3310 would be made available in two versions – a single SIM variant and a dual SIM variant. The Nokia 331o is also pretty low on internal memory with it shipping with just 16MB of storage space. That said, you do get a microSD card for further memory expansion. The Nokia 331o runs Nokia’s Series 30 software. The handset also comes with a new version of the famous Snake game – albeit in a new avatar.

The new Nokia 3310 betters the battery performance of the original 3310 – thanks to a large 1200 mAH battery with the following battery life claims:

Max. talk time Up to 22.1 hours

Max. standby time Up to 31 days

Max. MP3 playback time Up to 51 hours

Max. FM radio playback time Up to 39 hours

Nokia 3310 mobile phone resurrected at MWC 2017 https://t.co/DzHDiyPBXU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 26, 2017

The Nokia 331o also features a 3.5 mm AV connector, FM radio and MP3 player apps. Connectivity options include micro-USB (USB 2.0), Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM. The Nokia 3310 wills et you back by just 49 Euros which translates to just over $51.

While Nokia doesn’t expect the Nokia 3310 to set the sales charts on fire, it sure is a cute addition to the new Nokia line up for 2017. While the handset might not find many young buyers, it could be easily lapped up in hordes by people who missed the good ol’ Nokias of the yore. In fact, the Nokia 3310 could also be a very good backup phone. Would you buy one?

[Featured Image By Nokia Product Page]