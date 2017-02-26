Bill Paxton, ‘Titanic’ And ‘Twister’ Star, Dies From Surgery Complications

Bill Paxton, actor of movies like Titanic, Aliens, and Twister, died on Saturday due to complications in surgery, according to TMZ. The actor was only 61 years old.

RIP Bill Paxton 1955 – 2017 Another one gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/8bfbwvBS9S — Zach Galligan (@zwgman) February 26, 2017

Family members of Bill Paxton released a statement via Variety that touches upon Paxton’s career in Hollywood.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

Paxton is survived by his wife Louise Newbury and his two children. His son James Paxton is also an actor.

While Bill Paxton is perhaps most well-known for his role as treasure hunter Brock Lovett in Titanic and tornado chaser Bill Harding in Twister, he has also played roles in several popular sci-fi films like Aliens, The Terminator, Apollo 13, and Edge of Tomorrow. Paxton recently starred in the TV follow-up of the Denzel Washington movie Training Day, which premiered on February 2 on CBS. His last movie screen performance would be as Emma Watson’s father in sci-fi thriller The Circle.

RIP Bill Paxton! Another star of some of my favourite movies, like Aliens, Apollo 13 and Twister gone! #GameOverMan #RIPBILL pic.twitter.com/Hg5LNrVtwJ — B1gSh0w69 (@DanielHungate) February 26, 2017

Rip, Bill Paxton. Only dude to ever get killed by a Terminator, a Predator, and an Alien. — trilllizard ???????????????? (@trilllizard420) February 26, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]