Honey Boo Boo Mom 2017 Show ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot’ Debuts

Honey Boo Boo mom “Mama June” Shannon debuted her new 2017 show, Mama June: From Not To Hot last Friday, and fans of the formerly obese TLC star are stunned at her transformation down to a Size 4!

Fans of the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo mom may remember her as an obese woman who, in addition to struggling with weight problems, dealt with a host of personal issues as well. Most of those involved her poor choice of men, from Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson (the father of her most famous daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson), who cheated on her, and convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, to whom Mama June was briefly attached in 2014.

With Mama June: From Not To Hot, Shannon undergoes a total personal transformation, from weight loss surgery and follow-up surgeries to deal with the after-effects, to follow-up care with her nutritionist and trainer to keep the weight off, to personal therapy to help her break the bad habits that keep leading her to bad men.

Before Friday’s big reveal, former Honey Boo Boo stars Alana and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about their mom’s transformation.

‘Honey Boo Boo’ Mama June dumped by date after weight loss, plastic surgery https://t.co/LyBWKeUDvt pic.twitter.com/bBxZTxM38f — BlastingNews (@BlastingNews) February 16, 2017

Pumpkin notes that this isn’t the first time her mother has gone under the knife for weight loss surgery.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight. And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

As anyone who has undergone weight loss surgery will tell you, “plateauing” isn’t the only problem. Dramatic and medically-induced weight loss also brings with it some loose skin. And for women who have struggled with their weight, often the breasts continue to be large and heavy and uncomfortable.

Mama June got both of those issues dealt with as well.

“Her stomach started looking gross. It was hanging from where she lost so much weight, and her arms and her chin, so she got [the skin on] her stomach removed. She [also] got her boobies done. She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

Youngest daughter Honey Boo Boo admits that she was afraid when she saw her mother being wheeled into the operation room, about to go under the knife. But she’s glad she did it.

“I kind of didn’t want her to do it before, but after she did it, I’m very happy.”

One thing that’s been unexpectedly difficult for the Shannon family has been keeping Mama June’s new look under wraps. Because some time has passed between when the show was filmed and when it will be broadcast on TV, Mama June has had to keep herself our of the public eye, so nobody gets pictures of her weight loss and spoils the show.

“It is very hard because mama, she is a very stubborn person, and she wants to do everything. She’s like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to go to the store,’ and we’re like, ‘Mama, no, you need to stay in the house because if somebody gets a picture with you…'”

Now that Mama June: From Not To Hot has debuted, keeping those weight loss pictures under wraps shouldn’t be so hard, moving forward. New episodes of the show air Fridays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on WEtv.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]