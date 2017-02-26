Jill Duggar Cuts Off Derick Dillard’s Man Bun, Fans Worry About His Health

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, returned to El Salvador with a new look. Counting On fans are celebrating his short haircut, and they’re thanking Jill for chopping off his man bun.

Jill and Derick recently revealed that they were heading back to Central America after taking a lengthy break from life in the mission field. Derick continued growing out his shaggy mane during their six month vacation, but his man bun did not return to El Salvador with him. As Starcasm reports, Jill Duggar gave her husband a haircut before they left.

The pressure was on Jill to do a good job. The demise of Derick’s man bun was documented for a series of photos that were shared on the TLC website, and the haircut was likely filmed for a future episode of Counting On. Jill began the daunting process by decking Derick out in a leopard print salon cape and chopping off his ponytail.

Some commenters on the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page quipped that Derick looks like Skrillex or a Flock of Seagulls band member in a photo that was snapped halfway through his haircut.

The photos were taken in the bathroom of the Duggar family’s guest house, where a picture of Michelle Duggar kissing Jim Bob Duggar hangs on the wall.

A post on the Counting On Facebook page about Derick Dillard’s haircut has received over 27,000 likes, and Duggar fans are expressing their very strong feelings about Derick’s old hairstyle. They flooded the Facebook post with comments about how much they prefer his new look and how much they disliked his slicked-back man bun.

“Honestly, it’s about time! He’s a good looking guy but the hair was horrible,” one fan wrote.

“Finally. He needed one badly. The man bun and ponytail not a good look for him,” another commented.

Other fans expressed their concerns about Derick’s health. Many commented that the Counting On star looks “sickly,” and a few even begged Jill Duggar to convince her husband not to go back to El Salvador.

“He looks much better. Although I think he is very ill. And needs to take care of himself before he can go take care of others,” one fan wrote. “She needs to speak up and say we need to stay here and get care first.”

“I think he still is sickly thin,” another wrote.

As CafeMom reports, fans have been worried about Derick Dillard’s health for a long time. During a recent episode of Counting On, he revealed that exercising is difficult for him because he starts feeling “gaggy” whenever he physically exerts himself. He visited a doctor friend of Jill Duggar’s family, but the physician was unable to give Derick a diagnosis.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans first started worrying about Derick’s health in 2015 after he underwent major jaw surgery. The orthodontic procedure, surgically assisted rapid palatal expansion, involved breaking and cutting bones in his mouth and fitting him with an expander device. Fans noticed that the surgery drastically changed the shape of Derick’s face, and they also speculated that he lost weight after the procedure because he was having a difficult time eating.

Counting On fans aren’t just concerned about Derick Dillard’s health. As Radar Online reports, he and Jill Duggar have been slammed for putting their unborn baby at risk by traveling back to Central America. Fans are concerned about the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne illness that can cause serious birth defects. It’s such a big problem in El Salvador that the government has advised women to avoid getting pregnant until 2018.

Jill Duggar’s due date is in July, and she’s said that she plans on returning to Arkansas give birth. She has also been criticized for deciding to fly so late in her pregnancy.

[Image by Jill Duggar/Instagram]