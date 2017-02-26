LG G6 Launch: Official Specs, Twitter Reactions And More

Finally, the LG G6 is official! Earlier today, the Korean company proudly unveiled its 2017 flagship phone during a launch event at the Mobile World Congress.

One of the LG G6’s specs highlighted during its launch is its 5.7-inch “FullVision” display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, a pixel density of 564ppi and a screen resolution of 2880p x 1440p, enabling the phone to provide a sharp and “immersive viewing experience.”

“The LG G6 with FullVision was inspired by the philosophy of experts in the movie industry who believe that an 18:9 ratio screen would be the best solution for viewing both old and new cinematic content in the digital age,” President of LG Electronics and Mobile Communications Company, Juno Cho, shared during the phone’s launch, as cited by Independent.

“We’ve not only embraced that philosophy in our newest smartphone but taken it to a whole new level by incorporating the 18:9 format in many other ways. I think users will appreciate the many ways we’ve made the LG G6 more productive,” he added.

Other features and specs to find in the LG G6 are its Square Camera, which is particularly useful for the Instagrammers out there; two 13MP rear cameras, one with a standard angle and the other one with 125-degree wide-angle lens; selfie snapper with 5MP lens (also with wide-angle lens at 100 degrees); IP68 certification making it waterproof and dustproof; fingerprint scanner placed at the back of the phone; the new UX 6.0 interface; Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM; 3300 mAh non-removable battery; support for Quick Charge 3.0, among others. It is also the first non-Pixel handset to feature Google Assistant.

Based on the official specs, features, build and design of the LG G6, The Verge described LG Electronics’ newest flagship as a “really, really solid, good, reliable phone.” Learn more about the LG G6 by watching the video below from the publication’s YouTube channel.

Curious to know what others think of LG’s newest smartphone? Below are some of the Twitter reactions about the phone.

“The camera features of the # LGG6 are instagrammers dream!! ” – @emanbuhat

LG has yet to announce the official market release date for the LG G6, but according to rumors, it could hit Korean shelves on March 10. Meanwhile, it could go on sale in the United States starting April 7, Pocket-Lint reported.

Major carriers in the U.S. – Verizon, US Cellular, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile – have each confirmed that they would be offering LG’s 2017 flagship, Details about the arrival of the LG G6 in these carriers haven’t been disclosed yet but Verizon and T-Mobile mentioned a “Spring” timeline for its release.

Sprint, via a Twitter post, revealed that its LG G6 would be the company’s first HPUE-capable smartphone. “Standing for ‘High Performance User Equipment’, HPUE will enable select devices – starting with the G6 — to benefit from ‘better coverage and faster data speeds in more places,'” Phone Arena explained.

The Inquisitr will keep you in the loop for more market launch details about the LG G6.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]