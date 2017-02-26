WWE Spoilers: Two Huge Returns Set For ‘Raw’ On ‘Fastlane’ Go-Home Show

As WrestleMania 33 gets ever closer, WWE fans can’t forget that Fastlane is coming up first, and this week’s Monday Night Raw is the go-home show for it. The early March pay-per-view (PPV) is one that will give some closure to a few feuds while opening doors for new ones heading into the biggest show of the year. Perhaps, the even bigger news is the fact that both Seth Rollins and Goldberg will return and that could bring about chaos.

The official website of WWE released their preview for this week’s Monday Night Raw, and it will indeed be the go-home show for Fastlane. Any last-minute words will need to be spoken, and it is very possible that some aggression will be unleashed as well.

Still, there is more to find out about, and one of the biggest things is learning the status of Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins addresses his injury

He hasn’t been seen on WWE television since Triple H confronted him on Raw and Samoa Joe attacked him, injuring his knee. There are a lot of concerns regarding how serious his knee is injured and if Rollins will be able to wrestle at WrestleMania 33 or not.

On this week’s Raw, there will finally be some answers but even if Rollins can’t go, he won’t forget what Triple H and Samoa Joe have done.

Goldberg returns before WWE Fastlane

It has been a couple of weeks now and Goldberg has been nowhere to be seen, but he’s not gone. He has merely been biding his time and letting Kevin Owens, his Fastlane opponent, stew for a bit and wonder how he can hold onto his WWE Universal Championship and keep it from the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

At the same time, Brock Lesnar can never be far out of the mind of Goldberg as he will face him for a third time in just a few short weeks. It is quite possible that their match will be a title bout, but that means Goldberg needs to dispose of KO first.

Is Roman Reigns fighting a losing battle against Braun Strowman

For weeks, the two monsters have gone at one another and Roman Reigns keeps ending up on the losing end of things. Braun Strowman has decimated him time and time again, even last week on Raw after a brutal match against Big Show.

As longtime wrestling fans know, there is a trend of the superstar going over at the PPV getting destroyed on the go-home show. It will be interesting to see which one of these big men get the upper hand on Raw and go into Fastlane with the momentum.

Enzo Amore & Big Cass close in on “Big Gal” and “Andy”

After defeating Sheamus and Cesaro last week, Enzo Amore and Big Cass are the number one contenders to the Raw Tag Team Championship. They have already thrown their insults at the current champions, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and they aren’t happy about it.

It honestly wouldn’t be surprising to see the team of Sheamus and Cesaro trying to get back in the title picture on this week’s Raw, but that may just be the hopes of many fans.

What scheme does Charlotte Flair have in store for Bayley?

The rumors stated that Bayley would be stripped of her Raw Women’s Championship last week after winning it with help from Sasha Banks. She wasn’t stripped of it, but she was asked to relinquish the title and give it back to Charlotte Flair.

Yeah, she didn’t do that either.

Now, there will be a rematch at Fastlane and “The Queen” will look to win back her title, but she still has some tricks up her sleeve and will do anything to get under the skin of “The Huggable One.”

This Monday Night Raw is one that will be very telling for both Fastlane and WrestleMania 33. There is already a general idea on a number of matches for the big pay-per-view in April, but the question mark remains on Seth Rollins. Everyone wants to know what his status is after the injury suffered at the hands of Samoa Joe and if he will actually be able to face Triple H, but they’ll have to wait until he shows up on the go-home Raw to find out.

[Featured Image by WWE]