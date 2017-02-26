‘Bachelor: Women Tell All’: One Of Nick’s Final Two Shows Up — Spoilers Wrong?

The Bachelor Nick Viall faced the ladies he dumped this season when the Women Tell All special was taped on Friday. Some of this season’s most controversial ladies were in Los Angeles for a reunion of sorts but when one of Nick’s final two picks appeared alongside her co-stars at the post-taping festivities many fans started buzzing about a big twist that could be coming when the finale airs on March 13.

Is it possible that blogger Reality Steve‘s spoilers are wrong? The girls who were eliminated throughout the season were present to dish on Nick’s season but, in past seasons, the final two picks are not part of the Women Tell All special because that would spoil the outcome of the show.

[Warning: The Bachelor Season 24 spoilers ahead]

So, who showed up at the Women Tell All taping and was her presence at the after party purposely shown on social media to throw fans off or are the final rose spoilers really wrong this season?

Although the WTA was taped on February 24, fans won’t be able to see what went down when the girls faced The Bachelor Nick Viall until the show airs on Monday, March 6. Scheduling note — ABC will start the two-hour special at 9 p.m. ET after a one-hour wrap-up of the previous week’s overnight dates episode. Yes, that means three hours of Bachelor goodness for those who can’t get enough of this season’s drama.

Reality Steve has yet to write up any spoilers about the Women Tell All, he stated in a recent blog post that he expects it to be much like past seasons with “3 or 4 girls” getting called up into the hot seat with host Chris Harrison. However, he did hint that it is possible producers could change things up by having Nick’s final two girls — Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi — make an appearance on the show.

Fans who follow Vanessa and the rest of the Bachelor Season 21 cast on social media immediately noticed that the girl who is rumored to get Nick’s final rose was in L.A. last week along with many of the girls who were rejected throughout the season. She was pictured on Snapchat with many of popular cast members and on Instagram with contestants Danielle Maltby and Taylor Nolan.

Does that mean she appeared on stage on the Women Tell All because she didn’t win the final rose or was she just in Los Angeles to enjoy cocktails with her Bachelor friends?

Although the spoilers point to Vanessa winning Nick’s final rose that hasn’t stopped her from stepping out with several of the girls from the current season of the Bachelor so it shouldn’t be a shocker to see her at the WTA after party. Prior to her visit to L.A., Grimaldi spent time in Nashville with several of her cast mates, sparking some doubts about the outcome of the show.

However, it’s not unusual for the final rose winner to spend time with her new found friends even if they all dated the same guy. This happens just about every season and thanks to social media, fans get to see the friendships in real time.

So, will fans see Nick propose to Vanessa on the Bachelor season finale?

Despite the online gossip about Grimaldi showing up in L.A. when the Women Tell All was taped last Friday, Reality Steve insists that his spoilers are correct and Vanessa and Nick will show up as a couple on the live After the Final Rose special that airs after the finale on March 13.

