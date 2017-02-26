Mama June From 460 Lbs To A Size 4! Her Weight Loss Surgeries Revealed

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s very own Mama June has gone through a dramatic body transformation. The reality star began her weight loss journey at an astounding 460 lbs. and has reportedly lost so much weight that she’s down to a size 4. How did Mama June shed the pounds?

According to ET Online, Mama June lost weight through a series of surgeries, dieting, and hard work. Mama June’s experience will be documented in full in her new series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, but her two daughters, “Honey Boo Boo” and “Pumpkin,” recently opened up about their mom’s weight struggles.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau – she couldn’t lose any weight,” Pumpkin explained. “And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

After going through the surgery, Page Six reports that Pumpkin revealed that Mama June’s stomach “started looking gross” and that she went under the knife again to remove excess skin. She also underwent surgery on her breasts, going from a size 44 to 36.

While Mama June has lost a lot of weight, Pumpkin admitted that she still struggles with her image. In fact, Mama June doesn’t see herself as a skinny person and still believes she needs to lose more weight.

“I think that her biggest thing [she has to] overcome is that fact that she still thinks of herself as a bigger person, because, even to this day, like, a couple of days ago we had a conversation, and … she looked in the mirror and was like, ‘I’m still fat,'” Pumpkin shared. “And I guess because she’s seen herself as a bigger person all these years, she doesn’t realize how small she is.”

Because of her ongoing struggles, Pumpkin explained that Mama June is currently trying her best to change her thought process. Another challenge is keeping Mama June out of the public eye until her special premieres. To keep fans from spotting her in public, the family dresses Mama June up in a disguise and keeps her outings to a minimum.

That being said, In Touch Weekly released a few photos of Mama June in public. The pictures reveal that she has indeed lost a lot of weight over the past few years and is looking better than ever. The photos feature Mama June walking while holding a pair of pink weights.

Despite all the challenges, the weight loss has had a huge effect on Mama June’s life. Not only has her health improved significantly after shedding hundreds of pounds, but she’s also a lot happier than before.

As far as Mama June is concerned, the decision to lose weight was an easy one. The reality star admitted that she knew it was time for a change and set her mind on losing weight and never gave up. In opening up about her weight loss journey, Mama June hopes to inspire others who struggle with the same issues.

At the same time, Mama June is confident that she won’t ever go back on her weight loss. Based on a promo clip for the new special, it looks like Mama June is doing a great job keeping the weight off. Whether or not she continues that trend is yet to be seen.

Fans can watch Mama June’s shocking transformation every week on Mama June: From Not to Hot on WE TV.

Tell us! What do you think of Mama June’s decision to use surgery instead of diet and exercise to slim down? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]