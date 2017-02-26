Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson To Reportedly Hit The Red Carpet At The Oscars

Rumors have been swirling about their secret romance, and it now sounds like Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson might make things official at the Oscars. Yahoo is reporting that Pitt and Hudson are planning on walking the red carpet together at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Pitt has walked the red carpet with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie and will reportedly make his debut with Hudson at the Vanity Fair party.

“He talked with Kate and now they’ve come to the decision together that they’ll tentatively come out as a couple behind the scenes at the Vanity Fair Oscars party,” a source revealed.

The after-party is a perfect place for a low-key reveal of their secret romance. In fact, most of the people attending the party will be close friends and associates of the couple. Even still, the pair isn’t afraid if their heated romance is caught on camera.

“They know if they are seen having a few flirty moments, the news will leak out,” the insider added.

Brad Pitt & Kate Hudson~Oscars debut(They're laying ground work for a movie where Brad is part of the story) https://t.co/3MvQvGZiyD @Yahoo7 — Cortney Page (@glossypage) February 23, 2017

Pitt and Hudson have kept their romance hidden while he continues to battle Jolie in court. Pitt’s warm welcome at the Golden Globes, however, changed his mind about going public with his new romance. With Hollywood in full support, the World War Z star isn’t afraid to let the world know about his relationship with Hudson.

“Brad didn’t think he’d be able to be seen with Kate until at least next [Autumn], but he recently changed his mind,” the insider concluded. “The support and applause he received at the Golden Globes was a shock and pleasant surprise. It made him realize Hollywood is generally on his side concerning his divorce. He’s tired of being Angelina’s prisoner.”

By the looks of it, Pitt’s romance with Hudson is going great. The insider even revealed that Hudson is ready to introduce the actor to her two boys, Ryder (13) and Bingham (5). She’s already reportedly met Pitt’s youngest kids, including Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Vivienne and Knox (8).

Of course, Pitt and Hudson have not been seen together in public, and their romance hasn’t been officially confirmed. Hudson was, however, overheard discussing her romance at a party after the Golden Globes. She also called Pitt “very, very handsome” during an interview with Howard Stern a few months ago.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Hudson also shared a cryptic Valentine’s Day message on social media, referencing an unknown man in her life.

“We got love on the brain and seeing you all [heart emojis]! Happy Valentine’s Day from our fam to yours,” she wrote.

We got love on the brain and sending you all ❤'s! Happy Valentine's Day from our fam to yours ???? A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

While fans are left in the dark about her secret romance, Daily Mail reports that Hudson recently laughed about the rumors surrounding her and Brad Pitt. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hudson opened up about using dating apps and admitted that it’s not her method for finding the right man.

Hudson explained how it’s too much work to find a match via dating apps and prefers meeting men in person. Unfortunately, Hudson did not go into any details about her secret romance with Pitt and instead laughed when asked about the rumors.

Hudson was previously linked with Matt Bellamy. The pair started seeing each other in 2010 and got engaged in 2011. After having a son together, they parted ways in 2014 but remain good friends.

Hudson was also married to Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2007. They had one child together before getting divorced.

There’s no telling if Pitt and Hudson really are dating behind the scenes. Fans can find out when the Academy Awards premiere February 26 on ABC.

[Featured Images by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]