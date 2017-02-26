Gwen Stefani Teases A Rivalry With Blake Shelton Over ‘The Voice’ Competitions

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are at the top of the list for many people, when asked who their favorite celebrity couples are, but, as Stefani recently revealed, the secret to their whirlwind romance is to keep things real. Sometimes, that means sending Shelton to spend the night on the couch, as Stefani revealed in a recent interview. As fellow musicians and opposing judges on The Voice, Stefani and Shelton have found themselves at odds on more than one occasion and Gwen reveals that they sometimes take their work home with them.

Gwen And Blake Share Opposing Views On The Voice

People reports that a recent guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers led to Gwen Stefani gushing over her significant other, Blake Shelton, once more. The Voice judge expressed her love for Shelton, emphasizing that he is “the most incredible guy,” so it’s no wonder he’s adored by so many millions of fans. Stefani added that she finds herself feeling happy just to be with him.

Amid Gwen’s gushing over Blake, the Late Night host reminded her that Shelton has won five times in 11 seasons of The Voice, which means Blake is the most popular judge on the talent scouting series. Stefani responded by telling Seth that she plans to challenge that title and says their competition has filtered into their personal lives already.

“He’s been on the couch a few nights so far,” Gwen says.

Speaking of Shelton’s successes, Ms. Stefani also confessed that she had never really been a fan of country music and, before connecting with Shelton on The Voice, she hadn’t heard of Blake. Since becoming involved with him, however, Stefani says she’s made a point to familiarize herself with Shelton’s entire discography.

“Trust me, I’m like the biggest Blake Shelton fan now,” says Gwen. “I know all of his music.”

In opening her mind to country music, Ms. Stefani says she’s been able to connect with the themes and the idea of songs telling a story, because, in that way, she feels it’s similar to her own music. She adds that she’s been happy to expose herself to something new, because learning another perspective is always an eye-opening experience.

Is Having Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Together On The Voice A Bad Idea?

The banter shared between Gwen and Blake during the filming of The Voice’s blind auditions has been a welcome bit of entertainment, but, as Buddy TV reports, some are beginning to feel that the rivalry is overshadowing the main focus of the series. One example comes in an upcoming segment of The Voice in which Stefani mentions to a contestant that she had worked on a song with Blake Shelton with Blake responding by telling Gwen to stop name-dropping.

Both Stefani and Shelton have commented that working together but in opposing positions has led to some frustration at home, particularly because they have to be wary of what they say to each other in conversation. A slip of the tongue might give the other an advantage in their competitions on The Voice.

“There have been those moments and it is pretty funny,” admitted Blake.

Shelton predicted things will heat up at home, once the live shows begin on The Voice, especially when they try stealing each other’s contestants.

“She is sleeping on the couch, that is what happens,” Blake quipped, echoing Gwen’s own predictions for him. “She will be in the dog house.”

Stefani adds that the new season of The Voice will be really intense with some very talented new contestants competing.

The Voice debuts season 12 on Monday, February 27 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]