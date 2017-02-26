Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift To Headline Coachella After Beyonce Bails?

Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift are some of the most notable names mentioned in recent meetings regarding Coachella’s new headlining act, it’s been reported.

As previously revealed, Beyonce was forced to cancel her performance at the upcoming festival under doctor’s orders, leaving organizers trying to scramble together a list of names that would be available to take Beyonce’s spot for the event in April.

Insiders claim that Lady Gaga has been approached to take on Coachella, having had a tremendous start to the year with both of her performances at the Super Bowl and Grammys. Performing at Coachella would be ideal for Gaga, who is already planning to hit the road later this year — adding a music festival to her line of gigs wouldn’t seem to hurt the “Poker Face” star in the slightest.

On the other hand, organizers are also aware of the supposed fact that Taylor Swift will be releasing her forthcoming album after the summer, as indicated by Perez Hilton. Headlining the Coachella music festival could be great exposure for Taylor before she begins rolling out some of her new songs, one of which is expected to debut as early as May.

Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement has totally thrown bosses off from what they had initially planned for the event, but given the fact that the soon-to-be mother-of-three has already agreed to perform in 2018, organizers are staying positive, convinced that they’ll find someone just as great as the 35-year-old.

According to Hollywood Life, Lady Gaga is definitely one of the favorites from the names that have been mentioned in recent meetings, it’s been alleged. From the amount of exposure she’s had this year, continuing her run with the upcoming world tour, Lady Gaga would be ideal to take over Bey’s position as the headlining act.

“Everyone that is available will be asked,” an insider reveals. “Organizers are already scrambling to ask very big artists and Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Taylor Swift are the front runners on the wish list.”

In a statement given by Parkwood Entertainment, earlier this month, Beyonce’s team revealed the following as to why the “Formation” superstar had to cancel her appearance.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.”

As mentioned before, the event organizers are guaranteed to find someone that will satisfy fans just as much as Beyonce, with Lady Gaga being their number one choice right now. Of course, whether Lady Gaga has the time to fit Coachella into her schedule is another question, but given that the “Telephone” songstress is a huge festival fan, there’s a chance she’ll arrange her scheduling to please Coachella bosses.

News of Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift being approached to headline Coachella comes just weeks after reports claimed that Gaga was readying up yet another album release for October. The decision in doing so would come just one year after releasing her latest body of work titled Joanne.

According to Billboard, the platinum-selling album saw a huge rise in sales following Lady Gaga’s mesmerizing performance at the Super Bowl earlier this month, having used the NFL platform to perform “A Million Reasons,” which Lady Gaga has described as her favorite track from the record.

With Coachella being just six weeks away, an announcement regarding the new headlining act is expected to be made in the next two weeks. It’s also been stressed that if ticket holders are planning to have their money refunded, they can do so by visiting the festival’s official website.

Although, if the new headlining act is said to be as big as Beyonce, such as Lady Gaga, fans are advised to wait until an official announcement has been made via Coachella in order to know whether the artists still interests them to show up for the event or not.

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]