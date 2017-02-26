Oscars 2017: The Big Five Academy Award Nominees, Start Time, And More

The best movies of 2016 will duke-it-out at the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2017 Oscars will pay tribute to the best movies and filmmakers of 2016. Last year brought audiences thought-provoking thrillers, laugh-out-loud comedies, high-quality horrors flicks, and even a modern day musical. Out of the 24 categories of the 89th annual Academy Awards, the most popular have acquired the nickname of The Big Five: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original Screenplay.

Out of all of the 89 Academy Awards, only 43 movies have been nominated in all Big Five Oscar categories (La La Land is the only 2016 movie to be nominated in all five this year). Thus far, only three films have won Oscars in all of the categories: It Happened One Night (1934), One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest(1975), and The Silence of the Lambs(1991). If La La Land wins, it will be the first film to win all five Oscars in over 25 years. But the musical has some stiff competition.

Below is a list of all of the nominees for The Big Five Academy Awards. The Opening Ceremony starts at 7:00 p.m. EST on ABC, and the Oscars start at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Oscars 2017: Best Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan: Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle: La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou: The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan: Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills: 20th Century Women

Oscars 2017: Best Director

Denis Villeneuve: Arrival

Mel Gibson: Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle: La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan: Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins: Moonlight

Oscars 2017: Best Actor

Casey Affleck as Lee Chandler in Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield as Desmond T. Doss in Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder in La La Land

Viggo Mortensen as Ben Cash in Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington as Troy Maxson in Fences

Oscars 2017: Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert as Michele Leblanc in Elle

Ruth Negga as Mildred Loving in Loving

Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy in Jackie

Emma Stone as Mia Dolan in La La Land

Meryl Streep as Florence in Florence Foster Jenkins

Oscars 2017: Best Picture

While many industry professionals are predicting that La La Land will take home virtually all of the gold, others feel that Fences will win Best Picture and that Denzel Washington will take home the Oscar for Best Actor. RogertEbert.com describes why Fences is one of the best movies of 2016.

“As Troy, Washington has a role tailor-made for all his ‘Denzel’-isms. Whereas Troy’s brilliant originator, James Earl Jones, kept an open vein of terror flowing through his performance, Washington smothers his dark side with a charm that’s as sticky as flypaper…Not to be outdone, Viola Davis brings her own arsenal of tricks. “[This] is a film about how our environment shapes us, and how, no matter how noble their intentions, our parents can’t help but mess us up in some fashion, just as their parents had done for them. This is our legacy as humans. Either we indoctrinate ourselves against that which we saw as wrong with our parents, or we catch their disease and we pass it on.”

Though La La Land and Fences are heavily favored in this category, any of the movies from 2016 listed below could take home Best Picture.

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

As we await the 2017 Oscars, there’s still time to watch a few of the best movies from 2016 before the ceremony starts.

