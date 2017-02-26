Rihanna: How She’s Helping Chris Brown After Karrueche Tran Restraining Order

Rihanna is stunned by the fact that Karrueche Tran has had to file a restraining order against their ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who has reportedly threatened to kill the socialite on multiple occasions.

Tran, who ended her relationship with the R&B singer back in 2015, has made it known that she never sees herself reconciling with Brown, and instead of respecting her wishes, Chris Brown has continuously provoked Karrueche to call the police on him, XXLMag shares.

This time, however, things have gotten so bad that a restraining order needed to be put in place for Karrueche’s own safety, with the aspiring actress allegedly telling friends and family that she’s scared of her former flame.

According to Hollywood Life, Rihanna is disturbed and concerned about the whole situation, having hoped that her ex-boyfriend would have changed his ways for the better after the infamous altercation the twosome shared back in February 2009.

Rihanna resonates with Karrueche Tran, for she has also found herself being the victim to one of Chris Brown’s physical attacks. It’s worrying for Rihanna to know that Chris still has that rage and anger inside of him to hurt the people he claims to love the most, but at this point, there’s no way that something so serious can be overlooked anymore.

When Karrueche filed her restraining order, she mentions that she was hit in the stomach by the “Loyal” hitmaker on multiple occasions. Brown is also alleged to have made death threats to the social media star, alluding to the idea that if he can’t have her, nobody will.

“If I love you, b*tch, ain’t nobody gonna have you,” Chris proudly stresses in one of his videos posted on Instagram. “I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n**** out and I’m gonna chase yo a** around, and it’s done.”

“Rihanna is just really saddened and disappointed by the whole situation,” an insider tells Hollywood Life. “Rihanna loves Chris and really wants him to find happiness. She’s so far removed from it all she doesn’t know what the truth is but she wishes Chris would just stay out of trouble.”

Reports claim that Rihanna and her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend have remained on good terms in recent years, but learning about an incident as brutally violent as this one is something that the Bajan beauty isn’t willing to excuse — especially since Rihanna has been in Karrueche’s shoes before.

It’s unclear what Rihanna plans to do regarding her friendship with Chris, but from what sources have mentioned, she is far from impressed by Brown’s actions, having convinced herself that the “Kiss Kiss” hitmaker had changed for the better in the hopes of being a better man.

With the restraining order against him, Rihanna is also said to be concerned about what this could potentially mean for Chris and his rights to see his daughter Royalty, 2.

Nia Guzman, the mother of Brown’s child, has already made it clear that she doesn’t like the idea of having their daughter spend long periods of time with her father because of the drama that seems to follow Chris wherever he goes. From court cases to restraining orders and arrests, it’s not the environment for a child to be in.

Rihanna has yet to publicly address her opinion regarding the matter concerning Chris and Karrueche, but it’s unlikely that she will say anything at all. She supposedly doesn’t want to involve herself in Brown’s business, but it’s apparent that Rihanna is disturbed by her ex-boyfriend’s actions.

What do you make of Chris’ recent behavior, and the supposed fact that he has once again been accused of physically attacking the women he dates? Should Rihanna step up and help Karrueche during this difficult time?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]