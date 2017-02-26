‪‪Academy Awards‬‬ 2017: What You Could Expect To See In The Oscars This Year

The Academy Awards is hours away and the whole world is at the edge of their seats trying to figure out who will win, who will lose, and who will give the most memorable acceptance speech this year.

The front-runner for bagging the Best Picture Award is the hit musical film La La Land. According to ABC News, Damien Chazelle’s musical is the first film to be nominated in several categories for a long time.

So far La La Land has been nominated in 14 categories for the Academy Awards including Best Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Actress for Emma Stone, and Best Original Score for Justin Hurwitz (who also worked with Chazelle for his other film Whiplash).

The film is also nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay with Damien Chazelle potentially bagging both trophies and if successful, La La Land might also get the Best Picture Award.

Although La La Land is the top pick in the Academy Awards with Emma Stone as the favorite for the Best Actress, award there’s a possibility that Ryan Gosling might go home without an Oscar statuette.

Some are saying that Denzel Washington might end up winning the Best Actor award for Fences or even Casey Affleck, who has already won a Golden Globe and BAFTA for Manchester by the Sea.

As for the Supporting Actor/Actress categories, ABC News said that awards experts are predicting that Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis might win those awards this year.

After a controversial awards year last time, there might be a chance that African American actors/actresses might finally get the recognition they deserve this year, at least according to Yahoo! Movies senior editor Kevin Polowy.

Polowy spoke with ABC News and he told them that this year could be different in that the Academy Awards will be more color blind.

He said, “After two years of #OscarsSoWhite, you’re going to see a much different Oscars this year,” he said. “This was a really good year for films with people of color.”

Hopefully, his predictions end up being accurate.

Another thing that viewers will get to see in this year’s Academy Awards is a new face to host the acclaimed event, and he might be the right person to help the audience and the celebrities get through an evening that is looking to be the most politically-charged awards show this year.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host this year’s Academy Awards and a lot of people are saying that he might be the right kind of comedian to instill some comic relief at a time when everyone’s on edge due to the political turmoil brewing in the country.

The New York Times spoke with Kimmel, and they asked him what his thoughts are about the Oscars and about those who might vent their frustrations against Donald Trump or those who might encourage the audience to oppose the current administration.

Kimmel told the NY Times that seeing the situation that America is in right now, there’s the big possibility that a lot of actors and actresses will give political speeches during the Academy Awards, but he’s open to it.

The only concern Kimmel has about the atmosphere of the upcoming Academy Awards show is that hopefully most of the attendees will be in a good mood when they arrive for the prestigious event.

He said, “There definitely is a point at which that becomes too much. There’s also a point at which it becomes too little. And finding that balance is, for me, the most difficult hurdle, when it comes to this broadcast. We don’t know what our mood in this country is going to be on Sunday. We seem to be in a very temperamental period. We’re having wild mood swings as a nation right now. Hopefully, everyone will be in a good mood that night.”

