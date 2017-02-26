Drake: Why He Never Dissed Nicki Minaj During Meek Mill Feud

Drake has opened up about his former feud with Meek Mill, revealing why he purposely chose not to involve on-again, off-again friend Nicki Minaj in the squabble.

Back in 2015, Meek had claimed that Drake was working with multiple ghostwriters to pen some of his biggest hits, and when the “One Dance” hitmaker heard about the supposed “bogus accusations,” it didn’t take long for Drake to respond in the form of a Grammy-nominated single titled “Back to Back.”

The song, which ended up going platinum shortly after its release, had such a phenomenal impact in rap music at the time — not only because it had ignited a full-on feud with another rapper, but also for the fact that it was breaking records by charting in almost every single country.

Drake has now explained in a recent interview with DJ Semtex that the diss track he penned two years ago was necessary at the time since Meek Mill had given fans the impression that the “Hotline Bling” artist was unable to put together a hit record by himself.

Drake mentions that he very much prides himself on being one of the best lyricists in the music industry, so it is an upmost insult when fellow musicians try and discredit him or his talent by making accusations that are completely false, he stresses.

“Back to Back” threw endless digs at Meek, with one of the most quoted lines being, “Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour? I know that you gotta be a thug for her, this ain’t what she meant when she told you to open up more.”

In his interview with Semtex, as cited by Hollywood Life, Drake makes it known that he never wanted to involve Nicki Minaj in the feud, despite the fact that she had sided with Mill, whom she happened to be dating at the time.

“My biggest focus the entire time was I cannot disrespect Nicki Minaj or use Nicki Minaj in any way other than to lift her up, that’s just not in my character,” he says.

The twosome reportedly didn’t speak for almost two years because of the feud that had erupted between Drake and Meek Mill.

But even though Drizzy no longer shared a friendship with the “Starships” rapper, he still had enough of respect for her not to involve her in the drama between him and Meek, knowing that the relationship between them wasn’t going to last forever.

“It’s not something that I’m proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me, I mean not as much as it did on him, but it took an emotional toll on me,” Drake continued. “It was just a lot, you always gotta hear about it, even just seeing people get so riled up off negativity. It didn’t feel great, it just was what had to happen at the time.”

Many have wondered whether Drake and Meek Mill could ever move past their infamous feud and be cordial with one another, but from what the Canadian-born has said, he doesn’t see it in himself to forgive someone who would try and tarnish another man’s career.

While Drake was said to have considered Meek a mutual friend, at this given point, he has absolutely no interest in even having a conversation with Mill. “I just really don’t have that level of respect for him because of his actions. So I’m not really looking to be friends, or be cordial,” Drake stressed.

“It’s something that happened, it is what it is and unfortunately for him it’s part of history, rap history but at the end of the day its really something that’s over and done with and I’m not tryna make any songs or be like boys or any of that sh-t.”

Drake and Nicki Minaj have since spoken and put their differences aside, TMZ reports. Last month, the duo posted a photo of each other spending time with Lil Wayne out in Miami, letting fans know that all was good between them.

