Kim Kardashian Divorce: Kanye West Marriage Still Tense, Couple Ready To Split?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is still a work in progress after having allegedly put their alleged divorce plans on hold.

Back in December, it was claimed that Kim Kardashian was on the verge of filing the divorce papers, reportedly telling her family and friends that she couldn’t be with Kanye anymore — the relationship had suffered greatly with all the scandals the duo had found themselves in throughout 2016.

When Kim Kardashian had her near-death experience in Paris, in October, it was claimed that the TV star didn’t appreciate the supposed fact that West didn’t have any sort of compassion regarding Kim’s feelings, famously refusing to leave her home for months on end while Kanye was on tour.

Sources stressed that Kim felt as if Kanye had distanced herself during the time she needed him the most. Even as the months went by, Kardashian was still traumatized by the events that unfolded at her apartment in France, where she was gagged and thrown inside a bathtub before being robbed of all her personal belongings.

Of course, when Kanye had his meltdown and had to be hospitalized, Kim Kardashian stepped up and stood by her man’s side, but the mother-of-two was somewhat furious because the breakdown was solely caused by the rapper himself.

Having ranted about Kim’s famous friends during his tour, arranging private meetings with Donald Trump behind his wife’s back, and failing to spend quality time with the family were all signs that the 36-year-old had checked out of the relationship and was more than ready to leave Kanye for good.

During the couple’s recent date night in Los Angeles, on Feb 18, body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass explains how Kim Kardashian’s expressions instantly give away the supposed fact that she’s anything but happy to be around her husband.

“The killer body language sign that things are going south is that he is not only walking ahead of her, he is walking about three steps ahead of her. That is a very bad sign in any relationship,” she reveals to Hollywood Life.

“Kim literally seems to be giving Kanye the cold shoulder and is leaning her body away from him, which is another bad sign. Her body is not only repelled by him, her neck is also leaning away, which means she really is not connected to him as her body wants to get away from him. They are also looking in opposite directions, which is also a bad sign, and Kanye is stiff and disconnected from Kim. It is as though anyone could be standing next to him.”

Recent reports have made it known that Kim Kardashian has no plans to divorce Kanye, having convinced herself that she can make the relationship work as long as West is able to compromise on his end and be more supportive and understanding to his wife’s needs.

Experiencing a robbery and being so traumatized that one can’t even manage to raise two children was extremely difficult for Kim Kardashian. While Kanye was sharing his endless rants and tantrums on his “Saint Pablo Tour,” it ultimately led to his breakdown that got him hospitalized, Daily Mail reveals.

Kim’s relationship with Kanye has been very tense in recent months, with December having supposedly been the month where Kardashian was convinced she was going to end the marriage for good.

But the TV star understands that she shares two children with the rapper, and instead of walking out on her husband when things tend to get tough, Kim Kardashian wants to find a resolution to their problems in the hopes of coming out stronger on the other side.

With the way things are currently going, it doesn’t seem as if that’s going to be happening for Kim Kardashian and her man.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]