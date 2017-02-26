Prince Harry: Meghan Markle Introduced To Prince William’s George and Charlotte

The latest news about the budding romance between Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle is that he has introduced her to his nephew and niece, Prince William’s George and Charlotte. The 32-year-old dashing prince, whisked his Suits actress girlfriend to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

According to The Sun,Markle met Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the children of William and Kate, and was “totally taken with the children.” Harry and Meghan enjoyed a typical English day of tea and biscuits, complete with a walk in Anmer Hall’s grounds with the dogs.

George, Charlotte and Meghan Equally Smitten

Meghan Markle thoroughly enjoyed her time with Harry’s family, and getting down and playing with the children. The 35-year-old actress didn’t hold back and put her talents to good use to the utter delight of the children.

“She [Meghan] was playing with them, mucking around and did silly voices and impressions.

At first, George was decidedly star-struck and was not his usual chatterbox self, according to The Mirror, owing to being “enamoured by the American beauty.” However, after being quiet initially, Markle soon won him over.

“George is usually an absolute chatterbox but he was totally tongue-tied when he first met Meghan before warming up and giggling with her.”

This was not the first time the one-year-old Princess Charlotte met Harry’s girlfriend. Markle met Charlotte and Kate on January 10 of this year, according to a National Post article. Meghan did not meet the three-year-old Prince George at that time because he was at school.

“… now the prince is said to have introduced the actress to brother William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her 20-month-old daughter.”

And Markle, how did she get along with the young royals? Well, Meghan took such a liking to George and Charlotte that she made an offer that any parent of young children will find hard to refuse.

“She’s even asked to babysit, knowing Kate prefers to have family where possible to do so and not rely on nannies.”

The Family Stamp of Approval

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s every-blossoming romance has so far been blessed with both families’ approvals.

Prince William met Markle late last year, and the fact that Meghan was invited to his family home speaks volumes about the way they views Harry’s girlfriend.

Kate and Harry enjoy a close relationship. The brother and sister-in-law are frequently photographed together at functions where they enjoy each other’s company and always seem to be having a good laugh. It is said that Kate plays the part of an older sister in the younger Harry’s life. About the Duchess of Cambridge’s first meeting with Markle, the National Post wrote that Kate was aware of the gravity of her role in Harry’s life.

“Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry. They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends.”

Prince Harry has also been placed under the scrutinizing eyes of Markle’s father. Meghan’s brother says that their 72-year-old father, Thomas Markle, met Prince Harry before he and Markle’s relationship became public knowledge. The National Post reported that Meghan’s dad is happy about the match.

“He’s pretty happy about Harry and he’s extremely proud of her. They have an amazing relationship, they’re very close and they always have been.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met in Toronto, Canada in May, 2016. Markle lives and works in the city, and the pair met when Prince Harry was promoting the 2017 Invictus Games. Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in November of that year, and we’ve been love struck since.

