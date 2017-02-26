Danielle Stislicki Update: Police Announce New Evidence In Case Of Missing Woman

As authorities await the results of evidence analysis in the Danielle Stislicki case, police have announced that they anticipate new items of evidence to be turned over for further examination. The missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman vanished almost three months ago and so far her disappearance still remains a mystery.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus has announced that progress is being made in Danielle’s case, despite little information about the investigation being released to the public. According to the Detroit Free Press, Nebus said police are still waiting for the crime lab’s analysis on the evidence that has been collected so far.

Danielle Stislicki Update: New Photos Released On Web Of Missing Michigan Woman https://t.co/bApTtP8FOj — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) February 12, 2017

In mid-December, police searched a home in Berkley and removed a mattress, presumably for DNA testing. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some floorboards from the residence were also taken and are being tested, according to Click on Detroit.

The Berkley residence reportedly belongs to a former security guard who once worked at the MetLife building where Danielle also works.

Nebus further stated that “potential” new evidence would be sent to the lab for analysis but did not offer any details about what it may be, the Free Press reports. In addition, the police chief noted the department is “moving forward in building a case.”

Additionally, on Sunday, Elizabeth Newton, the sister-in-law of the former security guard, is holding a “Walk for Truth” in an attempt to shed light on the missing woman’s case. According to WXYZ, Newton believes she can help authorities locate Danielle, so she is holding the walk in the neighborhood in which her brother-in-law is living.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time at Jane Addams Elementary School, located at 2222 W. Webster Road in Royal Oak, WXYZ reports.

#FindDani #DanielleStislicki – Hundreds of Women Learn Self-Defense At Fundraiser For Missing Farmington Hills Woman https://t.co/IUsTKcAhCV — Nikki (@nikkicoopahh) January 31, 2017

As reported by the Inquisitr prior, Newton has spoken out about her brother-in-law and Danielle’s disappearance, saying, “It’s not looking good, it’s just not… She’s still missing and he’s still not said any bit of truth to the police,” according to Fox 2 Detroit.

According to Fox 2, Newton also stated that police took her brother-in-law’s “floor” and alleged police “have evidence of him… having been with Danielle on the day she disappeared…”

Fox 2 reports that neighbors of the former security guard have reportedly said they saw a Jeep parked in the driveway of his home.

Police have announced that Newton’s brother-in-law is not a suspect or person of interest in Danielle’s case at present.

Security Guard Seen With Danielle Stislicki On Day She Vanished, Says In-Law https://t.co/W6zELCRsvh pic.twitter.com/8HqmhvdUW7 — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 24, 2017

Danielle, 28, went missing sometime in the late afternoon of December 2, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for their planned dinner, her friend became worried and headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives. When the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment. Danielle did not show up for work on Saturday, the following morning.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, which police announce is very suspicious.

Authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $30,560, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $130,560.

A website has also been established, www.finddani.org, which is aimed at aiding in the search for the missing woman.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]