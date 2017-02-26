Android Nougat & February Security Updates For Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Units

A few days ago, Sprint started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Meanwhile, owners of these 2016 flagship devices in India should start receiving the February security update.

After the Android Nougat firmware rollouts from T-Mobile and AT&T for their respecting S7 models, Sprint now makes the highly-awaited update available for its customers. The firmware, which weighs 167MB, has been pushed out for those who participated in the Galaxy Beta Program but it is safe to assume that an update will be released shortly for the non-beta testers, Android Central reported. Sprint-branded Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge currently running on Android Marshmallow can expect to download and install a Nougat firmware update that is 1.2GB-heavy.

Verizon is the only one from the Big Four which is yet to release the Nougat update for its Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge model. The carrier’s latest Android Nougat release is targeted for one of its exclusive phones, the Motorola Droid Turbo 2. Releasing the Nougat software with version “25.11.10.kinzie_verizon.verizon.en.US,” Verizon noted the following through its firmware support page.

“Verizon Wireless is pleased to announce a new software update for your Droid Turbo 2. Android™ 7.0 Nougat improves your mobile experience with new battery-smart features and multitasking enhancements.”

Going back to firmware updates for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, units in India are starting to receive the latest Android security patch, according to GSM Arena. The 98MB firmware should bump the phones’ security level to 1 February 2017. The screenshot posted on the publication shows that the software carries the build version NRD90M.G930FXXU1DQBO.

Older Samsung Galaxy models are starting to receive the February security update as well. For instance, Galaxy Club reported that the Galaxy Note 4 in Europe, particularly the SM-N910F model, should be receiving the firmware version N910FXXS1DQB4. The security update is almost 400MB in size.

The official Android Nougat and security updates rolling out for Samsung’s Galaxy devices should be accessible via the Over-The-Air or OTA process. When a firmware update is ready, an automatic notification should show up prompting users that the download and installation of the update can be initiated. Samsung Galaxy device owners can also head to the Settings menu to manually check if there’s a firmware available for the device.

Make sure to have a reliable Wi-Fi connection to smoothly download the installation files and to avoid unwanted data charges. It is also important to mention that the update process may not push through if the battery is not fully charged.

As for those Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users who are already tired of waiting for the official firmware, there are various custom ROMs based on the Nougat update that can be used. For instance, one of the recent posts from Team Android revealed that a BoBCaTROM custom update is ready for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge bearing the model number SM-G935F. Accordingly, the ROM, which offers a stable and fast performance, was made using the official Android 7.0 Nougat firmware for Samsung.

“This ROM brings the Dark Theme specially designed for this custom firmware. There are some cool animations as well,” the post added.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owners, however, need to be more careful, if they finally decide to use an unofficial software to experience the Nougat treat. The Inquisitr would like to remind all the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners planning to install a custom ROM that any mistakes during the installation process could permanently damage the handset. Also, utilizing any kind of custom ROM will automatically void active warranties for the Samsung phone. For the detailed guide on how to install a custom Android Nougat update, head to the Team Android’s post linked above.

