Ariana Grande ‘Dangerous Woman’ Tour And What To Expect

Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” tour is already well on its way, and the New York Times reviewed her show at Madison Square Garden on Thursday pointing to a “thing” the performer is developing where she pulls off great feats and the appearance that she doesn’t have to try very hard to pull it off.

The Ariana Grande “Dangerous Woman” tour, based on the 2016 album of the same name, kicked off simple enough with the re-release of her track from the same album, “Everyday,” as a lyric video which got a boost on the charts weeks before, according to an article by the Inquisitr.

To the New York Times, Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman album walks a line between the independence of a woman but with lusty undertones, despite the lack of promoting nudity and foul language, even though there is profanity all over her songs.

Their review also points out the obvious, which is how Ariana Grande has collaborated with top 10 producers and musicians, which Inquisitr also pointed to, collaborators like Nicki Minaj and Future who make appearances in the “Dangerous Woman” tour on screen for when she performs her duets.

As for her vocals, the review also praises Grande’s endurance to carry the entire show with her soprano vocal style, which she’s even able to execute while sitting down. This is one of those feats that can be executed by a professional singer with the caliber of Ariana Grande that only extensive vocal training can bring.

The review might very well be describing what one should expect from the “Dangerous Woman” tour no matter where they see it, as there are an average of 10 dancers on stage with her, a combination of hydraulic lifts and a kind of playfulness that’s different from the standard diva concert, whereas the Times points out, is more about “command and control.”

What also seems to be different about Ariana Grande is perhaps what she settled for where the show is described as being more stripped down and simple, where there was less flash on the stage with effects and more dependency on the athleticism of her vocal abilities.

Even more so was her “straight to business” approach to the show, where the article states that she didn’t say much to the crowd between songs. But she did seem to address the rolling back of guidelines to schools by the federal government, as reported by Inquisitr under the Trump presidency when she told the crowd that it was a scary time for them to be themselves before she went into her song “Thinking About You.”

In the Inquisitr article mentioned earlier, Ariana addressed her political views during Election Day last year when Donald Trump won, reaching out to her fans on Twitter. “Dangerous Woman” seemed to be a fitting title for the year as Trump appeared to take a hostile approach to women, which the opposition – including pop stars like Ariana Grande – fired back by calling themselves “nasty women” as Inquisitr detailed.

US dates. International dates & more to come. Stay tuned for pre-sale & more information: https://t.co/4f1vM7YciV ♡ pic.twitter.com/TeBhFHWiQP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 9, 2016

Last September, Inquisitr also detailed the tour dates for Ariana, which shared a tweet for the first leg of shows in North America before she ventures out to the rest of the world. Merchandise for the “Dangerous Woman” tour has already sold out, according to the same media outlet. A clear indication that when Ariana Grande goes out on tour, she is a “Dangerous Woman” for sure.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]