‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Need To ‘Get A F—ing Life,’ Says Ian McShane

Last season, Ian McShane appeared in one episode of Game of Thrones, playing the character of Brother Ray, and, since that time, McShane has become ingratiated to fans of the series, overshadowing much of the actor’s more prominent work in other projects. When he filmed the episode MsShane, who will next appear in Neil Gaiman’s American Gods, shared a little too much about his Game of Thrones appearance, only to have received a tidal wave of backlash over the spoiler. Mr. McShane now opens up about playing that role and about his response to the criticism he received at the hands of the Game of Thrones fandom.

Game Of Thrones Rant – Could This Be Why Ian McShane Was Never Invited Back?

As Entertainment Tonight shares, Ian McShane was cast in an episode that established a vital plot point by revealing that The Hound was still alive, when he had previously been presumed dead. In an interview that took place prior to the airing of that episode, Ian revealed that The Hound, played by Rory McCann, would be returning to Game of Thrones, spoiling the big twist for fans of the series.

In return, McShane was lambasted by the Game of Thrones fandom for revealing the secret ahead of the airing of the episode. The backlash did not sit well with Ian and he’s now firing back at fans, sharing his own feelings about the incident in no uncertain terms.

“Can you believe it? ‘Oh, you’re giving it away.’ Firstly, you love it,” McShane says in an interview with Empire magazine for its April 2017 issue. “Secondly, you’ll have forgotten by the time it comes out…and what am I giving away? A character beloved by everybody returns. Get a f—ing life.”

Ian goes on to say that he feels some fans take Game of Thrones a little too seriously. He admits the show is a big success and has attracted an immense following, but, at the end of the day, it’s still a television series.

“You say the slightest thing and the Internet goes ape,” Ian said. “I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think, ‘Get a f—ing life. It’s only t-ts and dragons.'”

Ian McShane On Being A ‘Very High-Functioning Alcoholic’ With John Hurt And Oliver Reed

Today, 74-year-old Ian McShane is well known, having starred in a number of successful television shows and, more recently, having made a name for himself on the big screen in such blockbusters as Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and this year’s John Wick 2. As Sunday Express shares, McShane was a bit of a hellion in his earlier days, before he had an established pattern of successes. Those raw years were spent running wild with his contemporaries, John Hurt, Oliver Reed, and Richard Harris. The quartet of actors were as well known for their boozing antics as they were for their performances, says Ian.

Asked if the partying affected his work, the American Gods actor says that wasn’t the case.

“Never. I was what they’d call a very high-functioning [alcoholic].”

McShane says he would often go to bed no earlier than 3:00 a.m. and be back up in two hours to perform pages of dialogue flawlessly. It was a common practice for him back then, but he admits he would find that a daunting task today. Ian saves the heavy boozing for younger men.

Today, the American Gods actor concentrates on living alcohol free and works on honing his craft through hard work and interesting projects. Seeing three of his friends pass away has helped Ian McShane appreciate his own good fortune.

[Featured Image by Dave Hogan/Getty Images]