‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Cast: Here’s What We Know So Far

The full Dancing With the Stars cast will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, March 1, but news about some of the competitors has leaked over the last several weeks. Here’s what we know so far.

Rumors of one of the members of Fifth Harmony appearing on Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars circulated for a while, but we didn’t know which of the songstresses would appear, until just a few days ago. People reported that 20-year-old Normani Kordei will appear on the dance floor. In an interview with Billboard, we learned that she has been singing and dancing since the age of four and imagined she was Beyonce when performing in Houston beauty pageants. 16 years of performing and channeling Beyonce? Sounds like some serious competition.

Also competing will be Olympian Nancy Kerrigan. She will bring the skills and grace that earned her both bronze and silver medals to the Dancing With the Stars floor. She is mostly known to some for the attack she suffered after a practice session in January of 1994. Kerrigan was struck in the knee by someone hired by fellow competitor Tonya Harding’s ex-husband and another man. She retired from amateur competition after the attack, but has appeared in a variety of ice shows.

Continuing with the Olympic spirit, Simone Biles will also appear when Dancing With the Stars returns. ET Online broke this news. Biles is a competitor that fans have been waiting for since her rumored participation in last season. She was very interested in competing then, but her schedule included appearing in Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions from September through November and wouldn’t allow it. In August she talked to ET about how much she wanted to be on Dancing With the Stars.

“I would love to [join DWTS], but the fall season won’t work because [of] the tour. If I could do the spring season, I would love to do that!… I think [I’d like to dance with] Sasha [Farber]. I think it would be cool to be with Sasha.”

Also among the Dancing With the Stars 2017 cast is someone the show has been trying to cast for a while now – 80’s icon Mr. T. The 64-year-old’s real name is Laurence Tureaud. He is a former wrestler, but is mostly known for his big personality and his appearances in TV’s The A-Team as well as the Rocky III movie. He should be a fun addition to the competition.

The first two pros have been announced…Welcome back to #DWTS, @petamurgatroyd & @maksimc! A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

So what about the professional dancers? Well, we know a little bit about that as well. Some Dancing With the Stars favorites are returning, and some are not. Let’s start with the real-life couple and new parents Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The pair appeared on Good Morning America last week and announced that they will be returning for Season 24. It’s a big step considering that Peta just had a baby in January, the couple’s first. She told GMA the following.

“I just want to be healthy. It’s going to take a little bit longer, I think, to get back up to the fitness I was doing and had before. I think it’s going to be OK. I am going to take it slowly and hopefully I have an awesome partner to go through this with.”

Not returning are six time Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Derek Hough, Season 15 champion Tony Dovolani, and Jenna Johnson. There’s no word at this on whether or not Simone Biles’s choice for a partner, Sasha Farber, is returning, but we have heard about some others. Confirmed as returning this season, in addition to Peta and Maksim, are Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, and Witney Carson.

Dancing With the Stars returns for Season 24 on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]