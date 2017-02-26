Michael Jackson Death: A Fourth Autopsy Wanted By Fans For Murder Evidence

Will Michael Jackson get a fourth autopsy because fans are worried that he was murdered?

Many of Michael Jackson’s fans around the world love their favorite pop star, and the idea that he died at such a young age often leads to searches to get the best information about his death from his autopsy.

However, search engine information is somewhat confusing because there have been three Michael Jackson autopsies since he died on June 25, 2009, at age 50, but most fans only see the details from his first official autopsy documents.

The media in June 2009 also thought Michael Jackson only died from a heart attack and not — as it was revealed later in the year — a propofol (Diprivan) overdose.

It was also thought around August 2009 that Michael Jackson “accidentally overdosed” on the anesthetic drug and no one was responsible except MJ.

Other key times Michael Jackson’s autopsies were reevaluated were during his death trials that prosecuted Dr. Conrad Murray with involuntary manslaughter charges in 2011. For instance, thanks to the trials that exposed Dr. Conrad Murray, CNN reported in 2013 that more experts explained previously unknown details about MJ’s autopsy.

Details about Michael Jackson’s death that might not have been apparent to the media in the short period of time after he died on June 26, 2009, include how incompetent Dr. Conrad Murray was to be MJ’s doctor.

Since Conrad Murray was a cardiologist, another cardiologist, Dr. Daniel Wohlgelernter, analyzed Murray as Michael Jackson’s doctor for MJ’s death trial. By far, Dr. Wohlgelernter said AEG should have never hired Conrad Murray because “he was a cardiologist and not trained to treat the singer’s special needs.”

In particular, Michael Jackson had no heart problems that needed a full-time cardiologist, and Conrad Murray was not professionally equipped to address Michael Jackson’s long-standing substance abuse issues to sleep medications.

Other revelations of Michael Jackson’s autopsy that raise questions in the minds of fans are punctures, tattoos, and scars that Michael Jackson had, according to Telegraph.

It was also noted in Michael Jackson’s autopsy that he suffered from several disorders, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

After he died, many Michael Jackson fans respectfully wanted to know more about his plastic surgery, makeup use, and the medical problem that changed the color of his skin.

As it appears, Michael Jackson’s autopsy detailed that he had lupus, and this autoimmune disorder is attributed to the reason MJ had a rare skin condition called vitiligo.

This skin condition explains why Michael Jackson’s skin was darker when he was a child, but suddenly changed to a lighter color when he was older. This autopsy revelation canceled any rumors that suggested Michael Jackson was bleaching his skin to conceal the fact he was African American.

Interestingly, Radar Online reported in February that there is a group that allegedly wants Michael Jackson to be exhumed for a fourth autopsy because they want to investigate whether or not he was murdered.

This suspicion is not new, and it arose immediately after Michael Jackson’s death. Regardless, this conspiracy theory about a Michael Jackson murder may have been rejuvenated based on a recent January interview with MJ’s daughter, Paris Jackson, with Rolling Stone.

At that time, Paris Jackson revealed her father thought people were trying to kill him in the time before his death, and she herself still believes in 2017 that Michael Jackson was murdered.

This suspicion was also raised by Michael Jackson’s sister, LaToya Jackson, in the month after he died. People also stated in July 2009 that Michael Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson, thought his son’s death involved some degree of “foul play.”

Many people in Michael Jackson’s family have been quoted stating that, in the years before he died, MJ would tell them that “they” wanted to kill him to get his catalogues of copyrighted works such as music.

LaToya Jackson also stated the following in July 2009 about her brother’s death just a few weeks prior.

“Michael was being inappropriately treated by people who got him hooked on drugs. He had many needle marks on his neck and on his arms, and more about those will emerge in the next few weeks. But nothing has changed my mind that this was murder.”

