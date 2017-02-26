WWE News: Massive ‘Wrestlemania’ Plans Revealed For Becky Lynch And Many Others

There are still many WWE Superstars who do not have confirmed matches for Wrestlemania 33, but WWE officials are planning one massive match for the grandest stage of them all that will answer a lot of questions that the WWE Universe has heading into Orlando. Raw’s matches are mostly set, but it’s SmackDown that’s building slowly towards the show. In particular, the women’s matches have yet to be revealed on television.

Until last week, it appeared that Naomi would be holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship through Wrestlemania. It was reported that WWE officials were hoping to keep the Women’s title on Naomi because she’s from Orlando, so they thought it would be a good way to build her as a top face. She may still compete at the event, but Naomi being forced to vacate the title due to injury has also forced WWE to change their plans.

Alexa Bliss is the first two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. Mickie James and Becky Lynch continue to have some tension that needs to be resolved. However, the card for Wrestlemania 33 is quite full already, so WWE has been thinking outside of the box and they’ve decided to book a very exciting tag team match.

It’s been rumored for a while that WWE officials were calling former female talents to help the roster during Wrestlemania season. Mickie James was the first one to make her WWE return, and the rumors are saying that Kelly Kelly could be the next one to return. It’s also been reported that Victoria, known in TNA as Tara, has been contacted by WWE. If WWE doesn’t have places for the current roster, why bring in more women?

According to a new report, there are two potential plans that WWE officials are debating right now behind the scenes. The first one is to have a massive women’s battle royal, which could be for some kind of trophy similar to the “Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.” On paper, the entire women’s roster from Raw and SmackDown would be on the card and some past veterans could return on the grandest stage of them all.

WWE’s other plan would be to focus on the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Mickie James for a match, but instead of a singles match, WWE officials would book a “past versus the present” six-woman tag team match for Wrestlemania. On one side, Becky Lynch would have two partners from the current WWE roster to face Mickie James and two partners from the past of her choosing, who would likely be Kelly Kelly and Victoria.

The only known members of the rumored tag team match would be Mickie James and Becky Lynch. WWE is delaying the intensity of their feud until after Wrestlemania 33, which is smart. Lynch’s partners could be almost anyone from the WWE women’s division. However, Alexa Bliss may be involved in the match as well.

WWE’s plans for the SmackDown Women’s Title haven’t been revealed yet. WWE could keep it simple and have Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a Triple Threat for the title and keep the Battle Royal idea for the rest of WWE’s women’s division. The trick for WWE is time management because the main card for last year’s Wrestlemania was roughly five hours long. It’s possible that we could see that again this year.

Of course, WWE officials could be planning something else entirely with the former WWE Divas Champions returns. However, WWE booking some of their top female stars into matches with former WWE veterans is a great way to elevate the entire women’s division after Wrestlemania. Some of the veterans may stay with WWE. Based on what WWE may have planned, Wrestlemania isn’t going to have a bad match on the card.

[Featured Image by WWE]