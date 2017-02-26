Trump, Ivanka Eat Dinner At Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C. [Photos]

President Donald Trump previously got plenty of attention for Mr. Trump traveling to Mar-a-Lago three weekends in a row, at an estimated cost of $3 million for each trip, as reported by the Inquisitr. However, on Saturday, February 25, President Trump gained attention for spending the evening closer to his new White House digs in D.C.

I asked Trump if he would be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner.

He said: "No. Do you like that?"

People cheered behind me. pic.twitter.com/5uc6kAM0FI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2017

According to the Associated Press, President Trump departed from the White House on Saturday evening and rode in a limo that took him the short distance to his own hotel, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Not long after the White House reported that Mr. Trump planned to have dinner at the hotel did photos of President Trump, Ivanka Trump and their dinner companions begin showing up on social media.

One such popular photo of Mr. Trump at dinner was taken by Benny Johnson, Creative Director for the Independent Journal. Johnson reported that he was at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., when Secret Service “swarmed” the hotel. After that, Benny wrote that President Trump walked in and sat near him with Florida Governor Rick Scott, Nigel Farage, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Farage posted the below photo to his Twitter account, simply titled, “Dinner with the Donald.”

Dinner with The Donald. pic.twitter.com/KAdvZ84d2Y — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 26, 2017

Other photos appeared under the Trump International Hotel location on Twitter, as well as the hotel’s location on Instagram. Some social media users grabbed photos of Ivanka, whilst others posted photos and videos of Mr. Trump at dinner — and away from the dinner table.

#casualsaturday with @realdonaldtrump @mrssarahesanders @cjrosellini and my neighbor @ivankatrump #maga ???????????????? A post shared by Quin Woodward Pu (@quinwoodwardpu) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

It isn’t known if any blowback President Trump received for traveling to his private club in Florida the past three weekends played into Mr. Trump’s decision to forgo Mar-a-Lago on Saturday in favor of his own D.C. hotel. None of the photos posted to social media of Mr. Trump at dinner that were readily findable displayed Melania Trump at dinner.

At Trump hotel. Secret Service swarms the place. Trump walks in, sits down next to me w/ Gov. Rick Scott, Nigel Farage, Ivanka & Kuchner pic.twitter.com/5ZgTUixvwR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 26, 2017

Another photo from Saturday, shown below, displayed a rainbow admit dark skies over the White House as a cold front passed through the area in Washington.

The White House press pool isn't being allowed into Trump's hotel, which is leased to DJT by the federal government. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 26, 2017

Once more, there was controversy about how much access the press received. According to the above tweet from Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, the White House press pool was denied access into Trump’s hotel, which the government leases to Mr. Trump.

According to The Hill, the Old Post Office is the location of Trump’s hotel, and that’s why Trump leased it from the federal government. Detractors claim President Trump violates his lease agreement, since it contains language with restrictions on elected officials.

When your neighbor @ivankatrump recognizes you in the throbbing crowd ????????????????????#kalorama #maga @realdonaldtrump A post shared by Quin Woodward Pu (@quinwoodwardpu) on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

Meanwhile, more photos and reactions to Mr. Trump’s night out in D.C. can be seen below.

#whenindc #oldpostoffice #bltprime A post shared by Kyle Evans (@evans.kyle) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

Folks posted their excitement or incredulous reactions at meeting President Trump and getting photos with him.

Just met Trump A post shared by @k0pita on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

As noted by Politico, Mr. Trump made the announcement via Twitter that he would not attend the upcoming White House Correspondents Association dinner. However, President Trump decided to travel along Pennsylvania Avenue to have dinner at his own hotel, abandoning the White House press pool in the darkness outside.

Just another Saturday night dinner…with President Trump! #maga A post shared by Richard Grant (@richardegrant) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

As seen in the top photo above, President Trump kissed Ivanka Trump at the grand opening of Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.

Reactions to Mr. Trump’s impromptu dinner can be read below.

Paul Ross: “Oh brother. They need to arrest Trump and throw him in jail…” Gary Myrdden Buckley: “The White House has not said who Trump is dining with or what’s on the menu.” Leigh Scott: “Trump had dinner at the Trump Hotel in D.C. Since he’s supposed to be distanced from his business, we need to find out if he paid for the dinner bill. If he didn’t, this is clearly a violation of the Constitution. We must begin the impeachment process NOW! #resist #dinnergate“

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]