‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Preview: Seth Rollins Talks Injury Update, ‘WrestleMania’

With less than a week before WWE Fastlane 2017, both Seth Rollins and Goldberg return to Monday Night Raw for appearances that could have huge WrestleMania 33 implications. The latest WWE rumors indicate that Rollins will miss his second WrestleMania in a row, with Samoa Joe getting credit for the injury. Meanwhile, the promo that Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar gave last week hinted at the possibility — or perhaps probability — that Kevin Owens will drop the title to Goldberg at Fastlane so that Bill can defend the Universal Championship against The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 33 in the main event.

According to WWE’s official Monday Night Raw preview, Seth Rollins will be addressing the WWE Universe regarding his status for WrestleMania 33. A torn MCL is no minor injury, but WWE officials haven’t yet given a statement declaring Rollins medically ineligible for the big show on April 2 in Orlando. Regardless of what exactly Seth has to say on Monday night, it seems like Samoa Joe will almost certainly have a response. Of course, given his run-ins with Sami Zayn since injuring Rollins, some expect Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn to be announced for WWE Fastlane 2017.

Also on the Fastlane go-home show, Goldberg will make another Monday Night Raw appearance, one week after being called out by both Kevin Owens (who claims he won’t make the same mistakes as Brock Lesnar) and Paul Heyman (who said Lesnar will take the title from Goldberg if he defeats Owens). Goldberg — the only man who is officially booked for both Fastlane and WrestleMania 33 already — will have some choice words for the former WWE Champion and current Universal Champion.

Aside from Goldberg and Seth Rollins, WWE’s preview for Monday night also advertises plenty of build-up for Fastlane 2017. After Braun Strowman fended off an attack by Roman Reigns and left The Big Dog laid out as Monday Night Raw went off the air last week, there’s no reason to think that the two beasts won’t come face-to-face again just six days before their PPV grudge match. Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady will almost certainly have a colorful promo ready for Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, while Bayley prepares for her first title defense against Charlotte Flair.

Updated WWE Fastlane 2017 Card

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg — WWE Universal Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair — Raw Women’s Championship Match

Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. Enzo & Big Cass — Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn (unconfirmed)

WWE Fastlane 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw. Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, five matches had been confirmed for the March PPV. Fastlane 2017 will air live on Sunday, March 5, from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Fastlane preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Raw

WWE Fastlane 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 5 at 8/7c. The Fastlane 2017 Kickoff will begin at 7/6c. WWE WrestleMania 33 airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

