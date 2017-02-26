Improve Your Vision By Adding These Foods To Your Diet

Most people know that carrots are good for your eyesight, but did you know there is a whole host of other foods that are great for improving and maintaining your vision? Hopefully, you aren’t getting tired of carrots, but All About Vision suggests some alternative foods to keep your vision sharp and help prevent the development of macular degeneration or cataracts.

More Vision-Boosting Sources Of Vitamin A Besides Carrots

It only seems fitting that some of our most beautiful, brightly-colored foods are some of the healthiest for our bodies, particularly our eyes. Besides carrots, foods such as tomatoes, bell peppers, cantaloupe, yams, and strawberries nourish you with a healthy dose of vitamin A.

Plus, many fruits and vegetables whose colors are yellow, orange, or red are full of carotenoids, which studies have shown helps decrease your risk of many eye conditions such as night blindness and dry eye syndrome.

As an added bonus, a lot of vitamin-A rich sources also pack a healthy dose of vitamin C, which can also help vision.

Boost Your Vitamin C, Boost Your Vision

Orange juice isn’t just for breakfast anymore, it’s for helping reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, as well. Along with oranges, other great sources of vitamin C that can help keep your eyes healthy throughout the aging process include citrus fruits like grapefruits, lemons, and various berries. But did you know there are some other foods even higher in vitamin C then citrus fruits?

One of the best vitamin C sources you’ll find are bell peppers, which rank number one according to the top 10 list at HealthAliciousNess. Broccoli and leafy greens also rank higher than citrus fruit on the list.Those leafy greens are a vision-boosting multitasker as not only do they give you plenty of vitamin C, that are rich sources of lutein and zeaxanthin, two more nutrients that are good for your vision and your eye health.

What Foods Contain Lutein and Zeaxanthin For Eye Health

Lutein and zeaxanthin are plant pigments believed to help prevent the development of macular degeneration and cataracts. Along with leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and collard greens, peas, broccoli and even avocados are other great plant-based sources of these pigments to aid vision.

Another great source for lutein is eggs. While eggs have gotten a bad rap because of cholesterol, they remain a great source of protein and many other nutrients.

Get Your Omega-3 Fatty Acids To Improve Your Vision

You’ve probably already heard about the importance of trying to have a source of omega-3 rich fish at least once a week. Along with the many benefits of those omega-3 fatty acids found in cold-water fish such as salmon, tuna, or sardines, omega-3 has been shown to help protect against macular degeneration and cataracts as well as aid with chronic dry eyes.

Vegetarians can get their omega-3s through non-fish sources such as flaxseed oil, black currant seed oil, or through a variety of nuts such as walnuts, almonds, or pistachios.

Keep Your Eyes Healthy With Vitamin E, Zinc, Bioflavonoids, And Niacin

Many people subscribe to diets that are either gluten-free or low-carb, cutting out even the healthy grains that can help improve and maintain your vision. However, whole grains such as whole wheat bread, quinoa, brown rice, and whole oats are a great source of vitamin E which helps promote eye health.

If you want to boost your zinc and bioflavonoids intake, add legumes such as lentils, kidney beans, or black eyed peas. Both the bioflavonoids and zinc protect the retina of your eye which can help reduce your risk of developing macular degeneration, as well as your risk of developing chronic cataracts. Other sources of zinc include red meat and if you want to pack in the vitamin E and zinc in one snack, try sunflower seeds.

Your eyes will thank you for doing your part nutritionally to protect your vision by adding those foods to your diet.

