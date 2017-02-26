Fans Accuse Mama June Shannon Of Wearing Fat Suit To Exaggerate Weight Loss

Mama June Shannon of Honey Boo Boo fame has been making headlines for her recent and extreme weight loss. According to her new show, Mama June: From Not to Hot on the WEtv network, the reality TV mama has recently dropped hundreds of pounds, going from a weight of 460 pounds down to a size 4 with the help of weight-loss surgery and serious lifestyle changes.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June’s fans accuse her of wearing a FAT SUIT https://t.co/Shj7CWYG3E pic.twitter.com/oB9tREdI7C — The Sun (@TheSun) February 25, 2017

Mama June Shannon’s new look hasn’t been wholly revealed to the public yet, not even after Friday’s highly-anticipated premiere episode of the new series. However, WE has been showing off much of the reality TV starlet’s considerable weight-loss progress, and fans are already impressed with the improvements that Mama June has made to her appearance and (undoubtedly) her health.

However, now that the long-awaited first episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot has aired, fans and critics have been left wondering if the network is playing some shady tricks to hide the new Mama June Shannon physique until the big reveal can be made.

You know, in the interest of ratings and wagging tongues.

In fact, people who watched the premiere have come up with a bit of a Mama June conspiracy theory, reports US Weekly. Many have taken to social media to accuse the 37-year-old reality TV mama of being decked out in a fat suit and even possibly a “fat face prosthetic” in order to exaggerate her weight loss and keep viewers watching the series.

Fans think that Mama June Shannon and the network may have filmed some of the “before” footage and interviews after Mama June shed her unwanted weight, meaning that they had to use some “special effects” to pull of the massive transformation they have touted during promos and early episodes of the new series. Unfortunately for WE, many fans appear to believe that the network scrimped on the Mama June fat suit budget, because they are calling out her disguise as obvious.

“It’s obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show’s confessional.”

In the confessional scene in question, critics turned their attention to the wonky, somewhat bizarre-looking double chin sported by Mama June.

It's obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show's confessional … ????????????#MamaJune #wetv pic.twitter.com/boxKgADBdI — Me. (@shezsoambitious) February 25, 2017

In addition to noticing that Mama June Shannon had something strange going on with her chins during some of the show’s scenes, other social media users pointed out that her hair color appeared somewhat non-linear. Not to mention that the reality TV star seemed to be unable to turn her head in a natural manner during some of scenes.

“You can tell some ‘before’ surgery scenes were filmed after… fake neck & much blonder hair.”

You can tell some 'before' surgery scenes were filmed after it (besides obvious weight loss) by fake neck & much blonder hair. #MamaJune — Kim (@KMorrison729) February 25, 2017

Others noticed that Mama June and her alleged fat suit suffered from occasional technical difficulties, with the lower half of her face (including her chin and neck) appearing to be in the midst of falling off during some scenes.

While the network hasn’t directly addressed accusations that Mama June Shannon was wearing a fat suit during the filming of Mama June: From Not to Hot, many folks felt as though they were being duped. And badly.

“If she isn’t in a prosthetic fat suit, then why can’t sure turn her head? She is turning her whole body.”

As Daily Mail reports, the most damning feature of the alleged Mama Junefat suit was, according to Twitter users, the newly-svelte mama’s neck and chin.

“The prosthetics work is horrible. They should gotten the costume designer from The Nutty Professor or Norbit.”

Shame on @WEtv for thinking we are too dumb to notice #MamaJune was wearing prosthetics&a fat suit during the first episode of #FromNotToHot — jennyyyy (@jlkoch13) February 25, 2017

So they didn't trust #MamaJune to lose the weight so they made her do it first and then filmed with a fat suit. Wow. — Michele (@realitybites505) February 25, 2017

@usweekly I agree she is wearing a fat suit as she was so stiff and didn't move her head. But we know how fat she was so no exaggeration — Debbie K. Hall (@Anthellia) February 26, 2017

@WEtv I don't know who you think you're fooling with #MamaJune's fat suit in these manufactured "before" scenes #FromNotToHot — Amberwinborn (@Amberwinborn) February 25, 2017

Despite the fat suit controversy and debate, Mama June clearly has a lot to be proud of following the Friday premiere of her new show. A hashtag sporting the reality TV actress’s name #MamaJune ended up trending at number four on Twitter, something that June personally acknowledged and gave thanks for on Twitter.

Not to mention that if Mama June wearing a fat suit, it was only because she’s lost a ton of weight since she decided to get her weight in check in 2015. The move was reportedly the result of her breakup with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. Shannon reportedly started with a “revenge diet” before proceeding with weight loss surgery and exercise in May of 2015.

#MamaJune #FromNotToHot we made it 2 the top #4 nationally thanks for watching n hope u watch next wk at rhe same time @MzGinaRodriguez pic.twitter.com/Jua2ox5PPS — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) February 25, 2017

Anyone who wants to check out Mama June’s weight loss (and possible fat suit) can follow her saga on Fridays at 10pm on WEtv.

What do you think? Did WE try to exaggerate their star’s weight loss (or pull one over on viewers) by putting her in a fat suit? Or is Mama June Shannon simply showing the sometimes unpredictable physical signs of losing a lot of weight in a short period of time?

