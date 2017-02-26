Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise Could Stop Scientology: ‘He Could End This’

Leah Remini, the 46-year-old actress and investigative reporter on A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, spoke to Bill Maher on Friday and told him that Tom Cruise could “single-handedly” stop Scientology if he chose to. When Remini spoke to Maher, she explained that followers of Scientology engage in what she calls “brainwashing” sessions, which last for hours each day. When Leah originally became a Scientologist, she was unaware that there was so much daily study involved.

“I didn’t realize that because we were required to study two-and-a-half hours daily, like minimum. We are looking up the words, we are checking out on the policies of Scientology.”

When Bill Maher asked if Tom Cruise also engaged in these daily study sessions, Leah Remini’s reply was that she felt Scientology was “bent” in order to work with the 54-year-old actor, according to Fox News.

“Now, I don’t want you to get the idea that he’s not, that certain policies are not being bent for him because they are and that is the truth, and that is part of the hypocrisy.”

When Bill Maher asked if Leah Remini felt that Tom Cruise could put an end to the Scientology religion, Remini replied in the affirmative. She suggested that Cruise’s fame carried a lot of weight within the organization and also alleged that Tom Cruise is so special within the church that it is even suggested that he is personally “changing the planet.”

While Tom Cruise is normally silent when it comes to Scientology, last year he spoke publicly about the organization while he was busy promoting his film Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. He referred to Scientology as a “beautiful religion” and said that he wouldn’t be the person he is now if he hadn’t become a Scientologist.

“It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life. It’s something, you know, without it, I wouldn’t be where I am. I’m incredibly proud.”

Last year, Us Weekly reported that Leah Remini claimed when speaking with Larry King that Tom Cruise thinks she is the Devil.

“He wouldn’t say anything to me, because he thinks I’m the devil. He honestly believes. Tom and most Scientologists, all Scientologists, are taught to believe that people like me are literally the devil, that we mean them harm.”

Leah Remini admitted to Larry King that she felt Tom Cruise was a “true believer,” but also alleged that he was fully aware that the Scientology organization defrauded followers. She also suggested that Cruise was being lied to by other Scientologists in the interview and that other church members legitimately believed that he was a messiah.

“Tom is a fully dedicated and loyal Scientologist, absolutely. I could say that about myself at that time. I didn’t want to look, I didn’t want to believe that what I’ve been involved in my whole life was a lie, that it was damaging and hurting people.”

Entertainment Tonight reports that Leah Remini alleges that she was originally introduced to Tom Cruise and allowed to meet the star after she had donated $1 million to the International Church of Scientology. She admitted that she went to many celebrity get-togethers at Tom’s house which was filled with others from Hollywood like Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, where they would all play games like hide-and-seek. Remini said that Tom Cruise had a lot of energy and enjoyed goofing around with others during these fun times.

With regard to Tom Cruise’s career, Huffington Post relates that Leah Remini says members of the Scientology organization are told that if any of Cruise’s movies do badly, it is because of “suppressive people” and others who they feel are working against the actor, she alleged.

“Scientologists believe that if he didn’t make Reacher a hit, it was because there were suppressive, evil people working against him, because he’s winning in life and clearing the planet.”

How do you feel about Leah Remini’s feelings about Tom Cruise, and do you believe that he could end Scientology if he wanted to?

