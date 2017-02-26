2017 Daytona 500 Live Stream, TV Schedule, Starting Lineup & Current Odds To Win

The 2017 Daytona 500 live stream and televised coverage it’s just hours away. The long-awaited journey for NASCAR fans has finally arrived as the Daytona 500 marks the beginning of a new season and a fresh start for each driver, as the race to win the 2017 Monster Energy drink Championship officially begins.

The field is set, the starting lineup is ready to roar and the fans are more than ready to cheer on their favorite drivers as the 59th Daytona 500 prepares to take place on Sunday afternoon from Daytona Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to Bleacher Report, when Denny Hamlin takes the track Sunday afternoon, he will try to do something that is not often done at Daytona, that is win back-to-back championships at the Daytona 500. If he can pull off the feat on Sunday afternoon, it will be the first time that a driver has won the Daytona 500 in consecutive years since Sterling Marlin won consecutive titles at Daytona in 1994 an 1995.

It would also put Marlin in rare company as he would join Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth and Michael Waltrip as active drivers who have captured the checkered flag more than once in Daytona.

Heading into the big race, oddsmakers have Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Brad Keselowski listed as the top two favorites to win the 2017 Daytona 500. While it is always a great honor to be looked upon as the favorite to win the Daytona 500, the only down side is that the last ten favorites to win the Great American Race have all fallen short.

Add to that, this year may be one of the toughest in recent memory when it comes to competition, and this race is truly up for grabs. From young and upcoming NASCAR stars such as Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott and 2015 Daytona winner Joey Logano, it will be hard to predict who will finish first at Daytona International Speedway this year.

While predicting the winner of this year’s Daytona 500 won’t be easy, we do know who will be leading the race for the first few minutes or so. Two drivers from Hendrick Motorsports will have that honor as Chase Elliott will be in the pole position, alongside teammate Dale Earnhardt, Jr. when the race officially begins Sunday afternoon.

The official NASCAR website indicates that Chase Elliott won Thursday’s Can-Am Duel 1 at Daytona International Speedway, and he set a record in the process. Elliott’s win made him the youngest driver ever to start in the pole-position in Daytona 500 history. The previous record holder was Jeff Gordon.

While Elliott is proud about the feat, he is more excited about winning the race on Sunday.

“We just kind of set out and wanted to race, not ride around,” Elliott said after climbing out of his car in Victory Lane. “I think sometimes you ride around and you don’t know what your car is like and if it’s going to be the way you want it for Sunday. And you can also get yourself in trouble. We took chances and it worked out, so I’m excited for Sunday.”

Behind Elliott and Earnhardt, Jr., the rest of the top ten starting lineup looks like this: Jamie McMurray will be in third, followed by Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Austin Dillon. To see the full lineup be sure to click here.

As for the top favorites to win the Daytona 500, Junior (+600) and Keselowski (+700) are the leading two favorites, followed by a three way tie for second between Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano at +1000.

Fans can catch every second of the Daytona 500 live nationally on FOX starting at 2 p.m. ET. Live streaming video will also be available on Fox Sports Go. You can also watch the race through Apple TV, Roku or other streaming hand held devices by downloading the Fox Sports Go App.

[Featured Image by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images]