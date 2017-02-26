Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma Feuding For 10 Years: Female Rappers’ Beef Explained

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have reportedly been at each other’s throats for the last decade. The female rappers have been feuding for ten years and their beef isn’t going away anytime soon.

???????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

The origin of rap beef between artists is often a mystery. So, who started the infamous quarrel between the female rappers?

Remy Ma and Terror Squad leader Fat Joe released a new album last week, according to USA Today.

???????????????????? #RemyMa #RemyMafia #PlataOPlomo???????? A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Remy Ma has had a long history of having beef with other female rappers, including a long-term feud with Lil’ Kim, although the two are said to have made up.

Remy Ma’s beef with Nicki Minaj reportedly dates back over a decade, but Remy Ma has most recently claimed that Nicki Minaj stole a line from her in a song. Remy said she thought that Minaj had had her back while she was in prison but she has since recoiled.

Plata O Plomo The album is available NOW! In stores, iTunes , ???? music, etc. EVERYWHERE! #RemyMa #RemyMafia A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Nicki Minaj was recently featured on Gucci Mane’s new song “Make Love” where she seemingly called out both female rappers Remy Ma and Azalea Banks.

“You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap/You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques/S, plural like the S on my chest.”

Less than 24 hours after Gucci Mane released “Make Love” on Thursday, Remy Ma dropped “Shether” on Soundcloud, which is seemingly a Nicki diss over Nas’ infamous “Ether” beat.

Remy Ma references people that Nicki Minaj may have had sex with and people who supposedly ghost wrote her songs.

“And I saw Meek at [NBA] All-Star [Game], he told me your a** dropped/He couldn’t f*** you for three months because your a** dropped/Now I don’t think y’all understand how bad her a** got/The implants that she had put in her a** popped.”

Remy Ma also called out Nicki’s longtime friend Drake and called Minaj an “A-list groupie.”

@worldstar #RemyMa #PlataOPlomo #RemyMafia A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Nicki Minaj lashed back at Remy Ma with an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“Powered by the Platinum certified ‘All The Way Up,’ Remy Ma and Fat Joe’s joint effort ‘Plato O Plomo’ debuts disappointedly at #44 on the SPS count. Its combined numbers on the chart came in at 11,158. As for the project’s pure sales debut, that figure sat at a shocking 7,978. Although, this was enough to lift its placing on sales-only chart to #25.”

Nicki also took the opportunity to remind Remy Ma that Beyonce named her the queen of rap.

Taking to Instagram – where she boasts 74.6million followers – Minaj posted a video of herself and Queen Bey as her song ‘Nicki’s Track’ played in the background.

“I met this girl named Nicki, I guess you could say she was the rap queen.”

???? she said *bey ???? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:58am PST

According to Daily Mail, the beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma started back in 2007, just before Remy Ma was imprisoned for six years after being found guilty of assault for shooting a friend during an argument at a party.

Remy claimed that she was supportive of Nicki Minaj and her success during the time she was locked up, but added that she was going to be a “problem” for Nicki once she was released.

Remy Ma served six years and was released in 2014.

It doesn’t appear that the beef will be squashed between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj anytime soon. However, at least fans can probably expect some more good music to come from it.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]