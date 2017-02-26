What’s Coming To Netflix In March?

Now that awards season is over, we’ll need to be entertained. Luckily, Netflix is adding more than 90 titles to its March line-up.

Read on to see which titles made the cut for March.

Available March 1

Angry Birds: Season two (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season one (2013)

Epic Drives: Season two (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season two (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season one (2013)

Ignition: Season one (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season two (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season two (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing With Angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

Available March 3

Greenleaf: Season one (2016)

Available March 4

Safe Haven (2013)

Available March 5

Señora Acero: Season three (2016)

Available March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix Original)

Available March 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

Available March 9

Thithi (2015)

Available March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season one (Netflix Original)

Burning Sands (Netflix Original Film)

Love: Season two (Netflix Original)

One More Time: Season one (Netflix Original)

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

Available March 13

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Available March 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (Netflix Original)

Available March 15

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

Available March 16

Beau Sejour: Season one (Netflix Original)

Coraline (2009)

Available March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (Netflix Original Film)

Julie’s Greenroom: Season one (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season one (Netflix Original)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Pandora (Netflix Original Film)

Samurai Gourmet: Season one (Netflix Original)

Available March 18

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

Available March 20

El Reemplazante: Seasons one and two (2012)

Available March 21

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

Available March 23

How to Get Away With Murder: Season three (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

Available March 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season two (Netflix Original)

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense (Netflix Original)

Grace and Frankie: Season three (Netflix Original)

Ingobernable: Season one (Netflix Original)

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America (Netflix Original Film)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Available March 25

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Available March 26

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Available March 27

Better Call Saul: Season two

Available March 28

Archer: Season seven (2016)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (Netflix Original)

Available March 30

Life in Pieces: Season one (2015)

Available March 31

13 Reasons Why: Season one (Netflix Original)

Bordertown: Season one (Netflix Original)

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season one (2016)

Dinotrux: Season four (Netflix Original)

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back (Netflix Original)

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)

Rosewood: Season one

The Carmichael Show: Seasons one and two

The Discovery (Netflix Original Film)

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11 (Netflix Original)

