‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe, Kevin Weds, Chelsea Discovers A Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will propose to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) soon. This interesting proposal is going to happen faster than expected and Genoa City can look forward to another wedding. The upcoming nuptials will be an exciting one since someone would learn about Chloe’s transgressions and the lucky person could be Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Wedding Drama

Chloe got away with what she did with Adam Newman, for now. The Young and the Restless spoilers hinting her wedding to Kevin suggests she could have some happiness of her own. In one of the future episodes, Kevin will ask for her hand and she will agree to be his wife. The couple will plan their wedding day right away.

While the wedding is a sure thing, the biggest question is if she is going to go through with it. The couple might have expected to say their vows and shed some tears as they prepare for wedded bliss but something else is bound to happen. In fact, things could become so confusing it could prevent them from tying the knot.

The Young and the Restless spoilers also hints total chaos during their wedding. Caterers and other wedding mishaps would be the least of their problems since Chloe’s dark secrets might come to light.

Secrets Exposed

After all of Chloe’s misdeeds, it would be unjust if she did not answer for any of her crimes. Bella’s (Cali May Kinder) paternity and Chloe’s involvement in Adam’s supposed death are two secrets that she wouldn’t want everyone to know.

In earlier interviews, Sally Sussman emphasized that there was no need to recast Adam’s role for now. In fact, the story seems to be veering towards Bella’s paternity and highlighting that it is more important compared to what Chloe did to Adam. There are still loose ends involving Adam and writers might try to delay the need to recast the role by making Chloe pay for other things.

Needless to say, The Young and the Restless spoilers state something interesting. Chelsea will come across a secret which puts her in danger. Spoilers for the CBS soap suggest Chelsea would sustain a blow to the head after she uncovers the information.

Today on #YR, Paul has shocking news for Lauren & Sharon and Nick discuss their past. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/74uprhH9eD pic.twitter.com/HmIUveFa3w — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 20, 2017

There are speculations that the secret Chelsea will discover in the upcoming The Young and the Restless episode is somehow related to Chloe and it could involve either Bella’s biological father or Adam. Although Chloe’s secrets are more likely to be the culprit, Chelsea’s discovery might not be related to Kevin’s bride at all. Needless to say, whoever knocked her out while during the wedding has a big secret.

Fortunately, this incident will not put an end to Chelsea’s life. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nick (Joshua Morrow) will come to her rescue. He will find Chelsea in a bedroom where she is lying face down. Given the lengths the assailant went through to silence Chelsea, another exciting plot is bound to hit Genoa City. To add hype to the upcoming storyline, Egan has been teasing viewers about insane events that will freak out The Young and the Restless fans.

Ransom Money

On yesterday’s #YR, Lauren receives a mysterious phone call regarding her son. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/mWqaiZ7PI4 pic.twitter.com/1jy5d3GJOc — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 25, 2017

Meanwhile, it’s going to be a hectic Tuesday on The Young and the Restless as Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) would try to scrape enough funds to make sure Scott (Daniel Hall) becomes safe. Hostage takers wanted $10 million, and they want to get the money right away. The task would be harder than they expected and even if Lauren sells everything, she would still need more cash.

The Young and the Restless spoilers hints Lauren will go to Jill (Jess Walton). Unfortunately, Colin (Tristan Rogers) spent all the money, and she doesn’t have money as of the moment. There is no denying that The Young and the Restless will become even more exciting in the upcoming weeks.

This week on #YR, fasten your seat belts for a wild ride and find out Katherine’s last words! pic.twitter.com/W6NxOY52Rq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 26, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images ]