Scheana Marie’s Ex, Mike Shay, Speaks After Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Vanderpump Rules viewers will apparently see Scheana Marie’s ex, Mike Shay, make an appearance on the season 5 reunion show. A photo has emerged on social media of Mike sitting next to SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump at the reunion show filming, which took place on Friday.

On Saturday, Mike spoke out about the reunion show. Mike tweeted that he closed a big chapter in his life on Friday and that he’s moving on. With his tweet, Mike may have been indicating that he had his final say on Friday in regards to what viewers saw of him on the show and that he has no intention of returning for another season.

Mike may have also been referring to his marriage to Scheana with his tweet, as his relationship, marriage and marital problems with Scheana have been major story lines for the show. Scheana’s preparation for their wedding, their bachelor and bachelorette parties, and the wedding itself, which took place on July 27, 2014, were shown on the third season.

The marital bliss didn’t last long. On season 4, the couple were shown experiencing marital problems due to Mike’s substance abuse issues. According to Scheana, she had no idea how bad Mike’s substance abuse issues were. Mike confessed to Scheana that he didn’t feel as if he was good enough for her. In one scene, tears streamed down her face as she asked Mike why he ever married her. By the end of the season, however, they were shown making a joint effort in repairing the relationship.

On the current fifth season, Scheana Marie, in one episode, admitted to Ariana Madix that she felt lonely and neglected as Mike was spending so much time in the music studio. In a more recent episode, Scheana presented Mike with a boudoir book in celebration of their two year anniversary. They both proclaimed their love for one another and happiness that they worked through their marital problems. As for Mike’s time in the studio, Scheana reasoned that she should be happy that he at least wasn’t out drinking or causing trouble. As the Inquisitr reported, Scheana confessed that she didn’t watch the episode showing them celebrating their anniversary when it aired two weeks ago.

The two announced their divorce in November, 2016. In a statement to E! News, they stated that they would continue as friends. They also hit out at the reports that Mike Shay went missing and cleaned out their joint bank account.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

It’s likely that the demise of Mike and Scheana’s marriage was a big topic of conversation at the reunion show. It’s not clear whether Scheana knew that Mike would be attending the reunion show. The day prior to the big event, Scheana told her fans to wish her luck.

In addition to his viewpoint and opinion on why the marriage ended, Mike may have also been asked for his reaction to the news of Scheana’s new relationship. On Wednesday, E! News reported that Scheana is now dating the actor Robert Valleta. The next day, Scheana’s friend and co-star, Kristen Doute, confirmed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish that Scheana’s happy in a new relationship.

“Scheana’s dating. She’s super happy. It’s new and it’s slowly moving along. I do know him and I’ve known him for a few years and he’s a really great guy…So she’s having fun and she’s smiling again and that’s all that matters. I mean this might be the happiest I’ve ever seen Scheana…she just sort of has this glow about her that I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Mike Shay may have also been grilled by Scheana Marie’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars and friends about breaking off contact with them. Mike is currently shown taking part in Tom Schwartz’s bachelor party trip ahead of his marriage to Katie Maloney. Yet in an interview with The Daily Dish in January 2017, Tom Sandoval, who was shown on season 4 trying to help Mike get clean, said Mike disconnected himself from the group after the divorce was announced.

